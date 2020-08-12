READING - Town officials can breath a collective sigh of relief after state leaders late last week pledged to level fund state aid for the 2021 fiscal year that began on July 1.
According to State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester), who constituency includes Reading, State House legislators from both chambers joined with Mass. Governor Charles Baker last Friday to announce the local aid funding commitment.
The decision carries significant budgetary consequences in Reading, where in June, Town Meeting approved an $119 million spending plan that included the assumption that state aid contributions would plummet by nearly $1.5 million in FY’21.
“I’m very pleased that despite the severe economic recession brought about by the pandemic and the enormous fiscal challenges facing our state government, we will not be cutting local aid or Chapter 70 school funding for our communities,” said Lewis.
"Most municipalities and school districts have been bracing for state budget cuts so this should be very welcome news. It reflects the high priority that I and my colleagues place on our strong partnership with our cities, towns, and public schools,” the state senator added.
Last year, Reading received a total of $14.57 million in state aid, according to statistics maintained by the Mass. Department of Revenue (DOR). In last-minute adjustments made to Reading’s FY’21 budget late last spring, LeLacheur advised the Select Board that the community should expect local aid to drop by roughly 10 percent this year.
Town Hall’s financial gurus, also seeing substantial declines in local receipt income, had estimated at Town Meeting in June that overall revenues would decrease by at least $2.4 million in FY’21. Included in those projections was an assumption that state aid projections should be slashed by around $1.5 million.
Those gloomy budget predictions were largely based upon warnings issued by Reading’s State House delegation. Specifically, during a Select Board meeting last April, Lewis, House Minority Leader Bradley Jones (R-N. Reading) and State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) all warned about a potential $4 to $6 billion plunge in state revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
In his prepared statement on Friday, Lewis, acknowledging the dire economic conditions brought on by the pandemic, explained the local aid deal includes a pledge that the two major categories of state assistance will not be slashed below FY’20 levels.
According to the state senator, who chairs the legislature’s Joint Committee on Education, the commitment importantly extends to Chapter 70 or education funding and so-called unrestricted local aid.
News about the local funding agreement comes as state leaders continue their deliberations over a final FY’21 budget. Because of all the uncertainty brought about by the response to the novel coronavirus, the state is currently operating off of a two-month interim budget for FY’21 that will run out of funding in September.
With the state in the third phase of its 4-part economic reopening plan and federal legislators debating a third round of emergency COVID-19 spending that could as much as $1 billion in relief for cities and towns, Lewis continues to hope that communities like Reading may ultimately see their state aid levels increased above FY’20 levels.
“This local aid commitment for FY21 will give our communities more budgeting certainty, and represents the minimum level of state aid that they can expect for the current fiscal year. If sufficient federal coronavirus relief funds are made available to states by Congress or if economic conditions improve more quickly than expected, the state Legislature will work to increase local aid and Chapter 70 funding when it debates a full-year FY21 budget this fall,” Lewis’ office stated in its recent announcement.
In order to avoid sweeping service reductions and mass layoffs, Reading’s FY’21 budget gap was offset by a $2 million appropriation from free cash funds. The town reportedly still has roughly $13.5 million in the reserve account.
Town leaders intend to adjust the FY’21 budget during a Special Town Meeting in the fall, but the town manager and others are still weeks away from finalizing that proposal.
