To the Reading community, James Murphy is a kind and hardworking leader. In his previous years, he has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
James shared, “I would describe myself as a leader and contributor in my community.”
James also shared that his most exciting memories were from football.
He notes, “My Junior year in football we played Barnstable at home. There was an amazing crowd filled with friends and family. We played a great game and the atmosphere made it that much better. I remember this memory vividly because of how much fun I had.”
James has had work experience at Saturday Night Lights (SNL) Flag Football referee. He has also given back to the community by running a Reading Football and Cheer food drive. For James, community service is very important.
He states, “Serving others is a noble act that everyone should try their best to do. Being selfless is a rare attribute that makes you feel really good after it’s done.”
James has participated in basketball and football throughout his four years of high school. He is the quarterback of the varsity football team and he plays center for the varsity basketball team. He enjoys the team and the sport and plans to play football throughout his college career.
With James’ consistent hard work he was awarded the Hamilton College Book Award. In school, James took mostly honors classes and some AP classes. For this year, James’ classes include AP Government, AP Biology, Honors World Issues, Honors Horror, and Intro to Calculus.
Throughout high school, James states that Mrs.Cambra, Coach Fiore, Coach Morrissey, Coach Blanchard, Coach Mahoney, Mr. McSweeny, and Ms. Bailey have all impacted and made an influence on his development.
He states, “They have all supported me to become a better person and student-athlete.”
James also wants to share some thanks to some special people.
He said, “I would like to thank my family. They have been so supportive and been there for me every step of the way. I would also like to thank my friends who have made high school so much fun. Lastly, I’d like to thank my teachers and coaches for guiding me along the way.”
When James has free time, he enjoys doing many activities. He shares that he enjoys, “Eating food, hanging out with my friends and my girlfriend, hanging out with my family, and driving around.”
Some quick fun facts about James are that his favorite food is buffalo wings, his favorite actor is Robert Downey Jr. , his favorite dessert is Lava Cake, and his favorite movie is Avengers: Infinity War. He also shares that his favorite quote is “Attack each day with enthusiasm never seen by mankind.”
James shares that the connections he made in high school are what he will remember the most.
He stated that he will remember, “The amazing friends and teammates that I have had. The great relationships that have been made, and will continue on for life. I have a great group of friends that have made my high school experience so much better.”
In the future, James will be attending Brown University. He will be majoring in Business and plans to study politics as well.
James resides on Haystack Road with his parents Allyson and Jim. James also has two siblings, Jack (15) and Kate (10).
