To the Reading community, Solana O’Shea is an outgoing, caring, and friendly person. Since attending Barrows Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then RMHS, Solana has always been someone with strong opinions. One of her friends shared, “Solana is one of the most genuine people I know. She will do literally anything for the people she cares about no matter what’s going on in her life or how crazy her schedule is. She is the type of person and friend that you can tell really cares about you and your well-being and does whatever she can to help you out.”
For Solana, her four years of high school at RMHS have led her to many exciting memories.
She shares, “There are definitely a lot of exciting moments that I have experienced over the last three and a half years, but one of them was probably one of the tournament games for my field hockey team this year. We went into overtime because we were tied, and we won in a shootout. It’s definitely a moment I won’t forget anytime soon. In general, I also thoroughly enjoy class discussions and debates, and I always have found it exciting to share my point of view on a topic while hearing from others as well.”
When asked what she would remember most about her time in high school, Solana shares, “I will remember my teachers and my sports teams the most. I’ve spent so much time as a student-athlete that my life mostly revolves around sports, and I’ll remember the bond between my teammates and our accomplishments for a long time, especially my senior year field hockey team.”
At RMHS, Solana is a student very involved in sports. In freshman year, Solana made it to the Freshman Field Hockey team, and she played midfielder. That same year, she was a midfielder for the Freshman Lacrosse team.
In sophomore year, Solana played on the JV team for field hockey. The following year, as a junior, Solana played defenseman for the Varsity Field Hockey team. She also played doubles for the RMHS Tennis Team.
This year, Solana continued playing defenseman for the Varsity Field Hockey Team. Throughout her four years of high school, Solana has always been on the Varsity Ice Hockey team where she had the position of offense man. She is currently the co-captain of the RMHS Girl’s Ice Hockey Team.
Aside from sports, Solana has been a member of the RMHS Politics Club since junior year.
Solana has a deep passion for helping other people which motivates her to take action in service works around the community.
She shares, “Before Covid, I went to the food pantry each week, sometimes alone and sometimes with friends, and I found that it was a rewarding way to spend my time. I enjoy meeting new people and having conversations, and helping people out in that one hour every week was a wonderful way to do that. Being a camp counselor at a sleep-away camp was also a very fun and eye-opening experience for me. I was one of three counselors in a cabin of about fourteen 7th graders. This volunteer experience was significant to me because of the level of responsibility that is required and the leadership skills that it helped me to develop.”
In school, Solana enjoys challenging herself academically by taking difficult courses.
For this year, Solana’s classes include AP Statistics, AP Literature, AP Government and Politics, Honors Epidemic Disease, Honors Psychology, and Field Seminar.
Throughout her whole high school career, Solana has always been an honor roll student. For this year, Solana was inducted into the National Honor Society. She was also elected as the NHS Officer by other NHS members.
Solana wanted to give a quick thanks to her family, friends, teachers, coaches, and teammates. She shares she is thankful for them for being supportive figures in her life.
One of the teachers that Solana wanted to thank for being influential is Ms. Bailey. Solana shares, “Ms. Bailey was my Honors History teacher in 10th grade and is my teacher again in12th grade for AP Gov. Her passion for teaching inspires students to be passionate about what they are learning, and my time in her class has helped me to develop my interest in both history and politics. She is also the politics club advisor, which I appreciate greatly as I look forward to those meetings.”
When asked to describe Solana, her AP Government and Politics teacher, Ms. Bailey had many things to say.
Ms. Bailey shared, “Solana is one of the most genuinely good-hearted people I know. She’s passionate about social justice and looks at every situation from the standpoint of trying to understand the whole context and how everyone can be made better off. One of her heroes is the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Solana really exemplifies RBG’s famous quote: 'Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.' This year she’s enduring a lot of challenges and balancing a lot of stressors like sports, academics, and family, but she doesn’t let it drag her down. Every day Solana is enthusiastic and warm with everyone, no matter what she’s dealing with that day.”
For the future, Solana hasn’t decided on her major yet, but she is interested in social sciences. Solana’s parents are Julia Cahill-O’Shea and Stephen O’Shea. Her sister is Molly O’Shea (21).
