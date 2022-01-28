Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to steadier snow, increasing winds and blizzard conditions overnight. Low 18F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will give way to steadier snow, increasing winds and blizzard conditions overnight. Low 18F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.