Mia Plankey is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. In the halls of RMHS, Mia is seen as a bubbly and welcoming person, always waving and saying hello to people. Classmates of Mia would describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely outgoing. She has worked hard throughout her time in high school and has positively impacted the lives of many, making her well deserving of recognition.
Mia is well on her way to success, already knowing what her future has in store. In the Fall, she will attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She is extremely excited to attend school in the South, a place that Mia cannot wait to explore. She also is excited to major in Psychology with an interest in becoming a Neuropsych Evaluation Specialist. Mia shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is and will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future.
What makes Mia stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts 110 percent effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. She was recognized at the RMHS Underclassmen Awards Ceremony, receiving the Scholarship in Chemistry Award for her amazing work in chemistry class.
Mia spends most of her time dancing. She is a competitive dancer at the Dance Studio of Wakefield and has been for the past 14 years. She is always practicing with the rest of the competition team and having an amazing time. Her greatest memories are from her time as a dancer. Mia shares, “My dance studio is very important to me, as I’ve spent the last 14 years of my life there. I’ve met my very best friends there and have formed incredible relationships with all of my dance teachers. My dance studio is a place I know I will always find my way back to. Post college, I want to go back to the studio and teach.”
Mia has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school has to offer. Some of her favorite classes were Honors World Issues, Honors Story Writing, Intro to Calc, and Chemistry. This year her courses include Honors Story Writing, Honors Film Lit, Intro to Calc, Honors World Issues, Child Development, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, and Law. All of these classes have been extremely rewarding, Mia shares.
There have been many teachers at RMHS who have made high school amazing for Mia. Out of those Mia shares, “there are a few teachers that stick out to me. Mrs. Pray, Ms. Khan, and Ms. DiStaula, whom I’ve gotten really close with over the years. I thank them for their kindness and compassion. These are definitely the teachers that make we want to come back and visit after graduation. I also loved having Mr. Fiore, Mrs. Richardson, Mrs. Griffin, Mr. Blanchard and Mr. Bosco as teachers. They always pushed me to do my best and were always so inspiring. I'll never forget them.”
When Mia is not studying she is most likely dancing at the studio, hanging out with friends and family or working. She works currently for Abercrombie Kids as a Brand Ambassador. She also has spent the past 3 years assisting classes at her dance studio.
Looking back on her time at the high school, Mia is grateful for all the memories and the times spent getting to know new people and laughing with her friends. She has loved her classes and after school activities and will never forget the Reading community. Her greatest memories were often spent in the classroom with her friends and classmates bonding and learning. Mia shares “there were a lot of days where I was just excited to come to school. The classes where everyone is always joking around and laughing and happy to be around each other made me excited to come to school. Those were the classes that turned into the most fun and by the end of the year, we were all friends and didn’t want it to be over but I will always have those memories.”
Mia thanks her family and friends for the guidance and kindness, she shares she would not be where she is today without them. They have helped her through it all and have always supported her.
Mia lives on Van Norden Rd with her parents Neovi and Kevin and brother,
Ian (14).
