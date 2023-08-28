By CAITLIN DEE
READING - The Reading Public Library is hosting an event on August 29 to teach participants how to be less wasteful in their day-to-day lives.
The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Public Library. Sarah Roberston-Barnes will speak at the event and according to the event description is the ”founder of the Sustainable in the Suburbs blog, is a freelance writer, educator, and consultant”.
The event requires pre-registration through a link on the library website and is mainly catered towards families with children, but all ages are welcome.
RMHS Council
The Reading Memorial High School (RMHS) Council is set to hold a meeting on August 30. The meeting will be held at the school’s library on 62 Oakland Road and begin with a review and approval of the student handbook for the upcoming school year.
The council will then establish the meeting schedule for the year ahead and discuss the School Improvement Plan. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m., and can be joined via Zoom as well.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee Meeting
The Reading Center for Active Living Committee is set to meet on August 30 at 6:30 p.m. The
meeting will take place in the Conference Room at Town Hall, and can be joined via Zoom.
The meeting will begin with acceptance of the previous month's minutes and an update on the
RFQ/feasibility study for the new senior center.
There will also be updates from each working
group and a discussion of the next steps from other towns.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Wednesday, August 30
• Memorial High School Council, 4 p.m., Memorial High School
• Reading Center for Active Living Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
