READING - How best to describe this? Is it a war between the town and one of its most successful businesses? No, that’s too strong. A quarrel? Probably still a little strong. Simple frustration? Now, we’re getting closer.
Or maybe more than anything, what we have here is simply a failure to communicate.
Since Bagel World opened at 323 Main St. in 1998, two things have been consistent: great bagels and traffic back-ups that make almost a daily appearance in the Reading police log.
Everyone agrees on the problem. Start with the area’s apparent insatiable need for fresh bagels, then add a health pandemic that has increased the use of drive-thru services across the country, and just for good measure throw in a Main Street road diet orchestrated by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
While the lines outside Bagel World existed long before the road diet and the pandemic, the perfect storm of events has come together in 2020 and created a safety issue that can’t be ignored. In one corner is the town, limited by what they can do and frustrated that Bagel World isn’t doing more. In the other corner is a mega-successful Reading business that is confused by the words coming out of Town Hall and working, albeit slowly, to address the traffic issue.
The Bagel World story has its roots in Poland. Maria and Stanley Kantorosinski were married in Poland in 1969 and a year later moved to Salem, Mass. They opened the first Bagel World in 1993 in Peabody and were soon joined in the business by sons Ed, 47, and Peter, 44. The Reading Bagel World opened in September of 1998 and today has nine full-time employees. Stanley passed away in 2017.
Today Ed spends most of his time in Reading with Peter and Maria manning the other three Bagel Worlds, two in Peabody, one in Salem. But their schedule isn’t set in stone and on a sunny Wednesday afternoon all three were in Reading. They were joined by a longtime family friend turned spokesman, who wouldn’t reveal her name despite a reporter’s efforts.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily Bagel World’s or the towns,” said the longtime family friend when asked who is responsible for the traffic. “We’re on a state road, so I think there’s some shared responsibility. I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we can control at any one given point.”
About that longtime family friend, who has earned her own acronym of LFF. She grew up across the street from the Kantorosinski family in Salem and has worked at Bagel World on and off for years. She meets with Maria weekly for coffee and she helps with social media posts. In recent days, she’s been outside in rain or shine, helping direct traffic.
That traffic aside, Bagel World’s goal is to move customers thru as quickly as possible. If that goal is achieved, there is less likelihood of a Main Street back-up and the business makes more money. There is a financial benefit to Bagel World if it can somehow improve the traffic flow. But it’s not easy.
“It is worse right now because customers were coming inside [before the pandemic],” LFF said. “On the weekends, the lines were all the way to the bathrooms and then they circled left and people are packed in here like a can of sardines. It’s not just the drive-thru. We are very successful because we have such a quality, fresh product. There’s only a maximum amount of people you can service but that doesn’t mean that we don’t care, that we’re throwing up our hands and saying there’s nothing we can do.”
Everyone would agree the traffic issue is best solved by looking ahead. But that doesn’t mean the past doesn’t provide context for how we got here.
Last week Ed, Patrick, Maria, and the longtime family friend spoke to a reporter, all wearing masks and attempting to maintain social distancing in a room that pre-virus, would be packed with customers in a long line, inches apart.
When asked, the four agreed they’ve had no interaction with the town since 2016, when then-Police Chief Mark Segalla talked to them about limiting the drive-thru menu. It was a discussion that led to the current limit of three sandwiches per customer on Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While that helped the situation, it didn’t make everyone happy.
“Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts … the town didn’t tell them to limit what you can order and say you can only order three sandwiches,” said Peter.
“Anything they suggested we definitely hopped on and worked with,” said the family friend. “We’ve never ignored their suggestions.”
But the statement that Bagel World hasn’t heard from the town since 2016 isn’t entirely true.
Reading’s Community Development Director Julie Mercier spoke with Ed Kantorosinski last year, and she updated town officials of their discussion in an email dated Feb. 12, 2019.
“At long last, Ed Kantorosinski came in to see me yesterday,” said Mercier. “He showed me the attached design for his A Frame, and a picture of the landscaped island by the entrance to his store where he wants to locate it. … His plan is for the sign to be on his property, visible to cars in the driveway apron. The goal is to get them to park and go inside … I told him to try it out for a month to see if it helps. It should be up in the next few days. He agreed that the sign will be on his property at all times and will be brought inside every day at the close of business. We shall see.”
The email exchange was one of many that originated with the town’s Parking, Traffic, Transportation Task Force (PTTTF), said Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios, adding that the acronym is “terrible.”
The PTTTF meets once a month and according to Delios, “Bagel World has been on that agenda for a very long time.”
As part of the PTTTF, the Reading Police Department took the lead.
“They met many, many, many times with the folks from Bagel World,” said Delios. “They reported back to our group that they’ve met, very great conversations, we have ideas, we have strategies and I think one of the big take-aways from that was that Bagel World really wasn’t inclined to modify the site. Ideally as a planner, we always like to figure out ways to modify so that things can work better. That was not of interest to them. With that off the table, and we certainly can’t require that, there was some discussion of, ‘how did they get approved in the first place?’
The answer to that is a process that was dramatically different when Bagel World opened than it is today. A single sheet of paper may have been all that was necessary back then, with a rudimentary drawing.
“And that was how they got approved,” said Delios. “You’d never do that today. That’s why we’re struggling with how do we solve it from a land use point of view. We really can’t.”
Probably more than anyone in Town Hall, Delios sympathizes with Bagel World’s challenge. Her family owns Kane’s Donuts, with three stores including the original in Saugus that opened 65 years ago. Kane’s has a drive-thru business with a focus on breakfast.
“I see both sides of it and I understand how difficult small business is, I really do,” said Delios. “Our store is feeling the same effects as I’m sure all drive-thrus are. Drive-thru businesses, especially for breakfast items are tremendously popular without a major health outbreak. Then you add Covid-19 into it and it’s even more intense. The volume of drive-thru traffic is at an all-time high everywhere.”
As the calendar turned to May, changes were being made. Unknown to the town, Bagel World is in the process of getting a new point-of-sale system for the drive-thru window. According to the manufacturer, the new system has a proven record of speeding up drive-thru window sales. But when Covid-19 hit, a March meeting was canceled and everything is on hold today. The Kantorosinskis say it will still happen, but when is hard to predict.
Last Thursday the family friend was standing outside, umbrella in hand, directing traffic. It’s not an easy job. The usual single file line was converted into two lanes last week, but without painted lanes, drivers were struggling despite her efforts. The idea is for the two lanes of cars to merge into one just before customers order, what they call zippering. It can take an additional 4-6 cars off the road and onto the driveway.
But nothing’s perfect.
On more than one occasion, traffic pushed back into Main Street because a driver further up the line was on their cell phone and hadn’t moved up. Sometimes, customers are the problem. Assuming this works, lines will be painted on the driveway to guide customers. Ed also mentioned a potential change to the curbing that he thinks would allow customers interested in coming into the store to get by the drive-thru traffic easier.
“We’re working on it. There are a couple things we’re exploring to make the line move faster,” said the family friend, who added that she came out of “Reading Bagel Girl retirement” to direct traffic in the new double-line format.
With encouragement from the town, MassDOT is helping too. With one lane going North after the road diet was implemented, drivers were forced to cross over the center line to get around the Bagel World back-up. As Delios said, it went “from a nuisance to a safety concern.”
As a result, MassDOT made changes. It increased the width of the shoulder from 6-feet to 7½ feet, allowing drivers to move further right and let passing traffic avoid crossing the center line. They also tweaked the south-bound approach to Bagel World. Since the road diet is a trial, and it can be changed anytime with a bucket of paint.
MassDOT also controls the driveway permit that Bagel World has. Unlike the town, MassDOT could force changes on Bagel World using that permit as leverage. But that’s a road no one wants to go down.
“Ideally the way this would go is that Bagel World would come in and say we want to modify the site,” said Delios. “If it triggers any of the thresholds for site plan review, then it would go possibly before the CPDC (Community Planning and Development Commission), depending on what they were proposing on doing. We could have a full and complete review of the actual site and how it works. And the planning board could get involved. That’s ideally how we like to deal with site issues.”
So, after decades of Main Street backups and work by the DOT and PTTTF to resolve it, maybe, just maybe, the problem can’t be solved by an acronym. Even LFF might agree with that. Maybe it’s better solved by town officials sitting down and having a coffee and a bagel with the Kantorosinski family.
That process has already started and after speaking with a reporter Thursday, Delios contacted Ed Kantorosinski and the two hope to meet for the first time this week.
“I would really like to meet and get some ideas on the table for ways we can work together to solve the traffic back-up,” said Delios in an email. “We can meet at the Reading Bagel World and take it from there.”
Because there’s nothing a coffee and a bagel can’t solve.
