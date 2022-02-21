READING - The latest state report on Reading’s COVID-19 transmission rates suggest the town’s viral positivity rates may have already dipped back below a key 5 percent threshold long used to judge the severity of local infection outbreaks.
According to statistics released on Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Reading’s positivity rate was measured at 5.52 percent during the state’s latest tracking window, which included townwide infections reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 12.
Because the state data is released five days after the close of each two-week surveillance period, the key COVID-19 outbreak metric could have very likely plummeted back below the 5 percent level by the time last Thursday’s report was issued.
Last year, both DPH epidemiologists and experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) argued that any positivity rate above the 5 percent threshold is a forerunner of a severe COVID-19 outbreak.
Reading’s positivity rate, which has been in a steady decline for a month now, peaked at 19.14 percent on Jan. 15 (per DPH’s weekly report issued on Jan. 20) and has not registered below that 5 percent standard since before Thanksgiving.
In the summer of 2020, DPH established a color-coded classification system to rank the severity of municipal COVID-19 outbreaks that was almost entirely based on both positivity rates and 14-day average incidence rate statistics.
Though that color-coded classification system has since been retired by the state, both metrics are still considered two of the best indicators to use in predicting whether newly emerging COVID-19 variants will lead to new outbreaks.
For example, last October, after the emergence of the so-called “Delta” strain in late August, Reading’s Board of Health briefly considered the re-imposition of masking mandates due to climbing positivity and case incidence rate statistics.
At the time, town officials sounded the alarm as Reading’s positivity rate rose to around 3.34 percent in early September, while Reading’s case incidence rate, which measures newly recorded infections to population size, climbed to Delta-variant-period high of 20.6 as of DPH’s Sept. 16 report.
With Omicron being identified by world health officials as a variant of concern just days after Thanksgiving, Reading’s case incidence rate reached a record high 220.4 on Jan. 15. As of last Thursday’s DPH report, Reading’s case incidence rate had fallen to 26.3.
Meanwhile, newly recorded COVID-19 cases linked to Reading Public School populations also continued to fall as the district neared this week’s winter vacation period.
According to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, including one staff infection, were tallied across the district between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
During the height of the latest COVID-19 surge, which for Reading school populations peaked between Jan. 6 and Jan. 26, at least 798 new COVID-19 cases were reported by district officials.
The dramatic reduction in school-related COVID-19 cases was cited by School Committee members last Thursday night, when the decision was made to end mask mandates in schools when classes resume on Feb. 28.
