Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.