READING - This Wednesday the Reading Finance Committee will hold a presentation on the FY23 School Budget. This schools are requesting $51,783,363 for the upcoming year, up 4.2% from the current year’s budget of $49,695,998. The presentation will be attended by both the Select Board and the School Committee, and a copy of the complete budget is available to view online on the town’s website. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall and can also be watched via Zoom and RCTV.
Winterfest in Town Square
The Reading Chamber of Commerce will be holding a new outdoor event, Winterfest, next month to offer families an opportunity to get outside and have some fun. The event will take place on Thursday, March 10 from 5-7 p.m. in the town square and will feature fire tables and s’mores, lit ice sculptures and hot chocolate, a live music broadcast from North Shore 104.9 FM, a beer garden and food trucks, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen for the kids. Several downtown businesses will be open late, and many plan to offer special promotions for NCAA March Madness as well. For more information, visit the town’s website.
Meet the new Town Manager
Reading’s new Town Manager Fidel Maltez will be holding a meet and greet at the Burbank YMCA on Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30-11 a.m. Any residents who would like to meet Maltez over a cup of coffee, learn more about him and ask questions are welcome to stop by.
COVID numbers
The recent omicron surge appears to have reached its end, as the latest COVID-19 numbers for Reading indicate cases have stabilized at their lowest levels since last summer.
According to the most recent update provided by the town, Reading currently has 22 active cases, down slightly from 25 from the week prior and well down from the more than 300 in January. The town did not update its total case number, which is still listed at 4,511 as it was a week ago, but it did update its recovery count, indicating that all 25 people from the prior report recovered and that the town now stands at 4,442 recoveries since the pandemic began.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll flat at 53, and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
Mask mandate rescinded
Recently the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
