READING - After Town Meeting voted to purchase a parcel of land from the Meadow Brook Golf Club, the Select Board will move forward with a purchase and sale agreement during its meeting on Tuesday night. The board is also expected to discuss an easement on the property as well.
In addition, the board will also hold three public hearings on a change of manager at Fuddruckers, a Pledge of Liquor License at Liquor Junction, and the addition of a mental health position to the FY22 Non-Union Classification Plan. The board will also discuss the town’s Green Energy Plan and re-vote on the town’s new precinct map.
The meeting will be held at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room starting Tuesday at 8 p.m., and it can also be watched on Zoom and RCTV.
Trash and recycling pickup delays
Due to Thanksgiving all trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day following the holiday. For instance, if your pickup is usually Friday, it will be Saturday instead. Visit the town’s website for more details.
COVID-19 update
Reading’s late-fall COVID-19 surge has continued to spike at an alarming rate, as the number of active cases in town has reportedly doubled over the past two weeks. According to the Reading Board of Health’s latest data published on Nov. 18, the town is up to 80 active cases compared to 40 from the prior report. There are also 20 active cases in the Reading Public Schools, up from 15 two weeks prior.
Overall Reading reported 80 new cases and is now up to 2,512 total cases since the pandemic began. There were also 40 recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 2,366, and the death toll remained flat at 50. There have also been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Town Manager Screening Committee, 3 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Town Manager Screening Committee, Noon, Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Select Board, 8 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street, Unit 307.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
