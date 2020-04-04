READING – From their family rooms, kitchens, and living rooms, the Reading Select Board declared a State of Emergency Wednesday night. It was not business as usual.
The meeting was a sign of the times with members at home and using Zoom. The discussion was posted live on RCTV. Residents watched from the comfort of their own homes. Close contact was out, except on the television where 28 town officials squeezed onto a screen that looked like the Brady Bunch, but with aunts, uncles and cousins thrown in.
Select Board chair Mark Dockser has led two meetings since taking over as chair, both from his home. There were a few minor technical issues, but in general Dockser made a difficult task look easy and he received praise for his work at the end of the 2 ½ hour meeting.
“The town is open for business, but through different methods of communication,” said Dockser.
As for the State of Emergency, it came at the end of a lengthy discussion about the town’s response to the coronavirus and the information available for residents. Most of the information discussed has been on the town website for weeks or included in the 171-page Select Board packet, also posted on the website. But the information changes daily.
“The one thing this incident has taught all of us is that something that happens yesterday feels like three months ago,” said Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. “So, we’re trying to be very fluid, very nimble. Because time is moving very fast on this so everything I just told you, in three days it could be different.”
The board’s declaration of a State of Emergency contains nine “whereas” and one “therefore.” The first whereas said that coronavirus is a contagious disease and the remaining eight were equally unsurprising. As a result of the 5-0 vote in favor of the declaration, Fire Chief Greg Burns will become the Emergency Management Director for the town. Burns, already a member of the town’s Incident Command Team, will work with state and national emergency personnel to make sure the town gets what it needs. Reading became the 198th community in the state to declare a State of Emergency.
The State of Emergency was one of five votes taken by the board. The board voted unanimously to prohibit door-to-door soliciting and canvassing during the health crisis. It also voted unanimously to allow LeLacheur to provide relief from late charges for property tax or water, sewer, or storm water utility fees. It voted 5-0 to approve the health insurance agreement negotiated between the town and its unions.
The board also discussed and voted on the recall effort surrounding Vanessa Alvarado. Town Clerk Laura Geeme had already certified the signatures on the recall petitions and issued a certificate along with notifying the Select Board. Continuing a process outlined in the Town Charter, Wednesday night it was the board’s turn to continue the process by notifying Alvarado in writing.
With Alvarado recusing herself, the board voted 4-0, “to instruct the town manager on behalf of the Select Board to send a notice to Vanessa Alvarado on April 2, 2020 which will start the five-day period consistent with section 8.11.3 of the Town Charter.”
Upon receipt of the notice, Alvarado has five days to resign from the board. If she choses not to, the Board of Selectmen shall order an election to be held. According to Gemme, that could happen in May or June. With Alvarado already hiring Pearl Street attorney Dennis Newman, it appears an election is on the horizon.
But the bulk of the meeting dealt with the town’s response to the coronavirus.
There was news about the library, the Pleasant Street Center, schools, public safety, the DPW garage, RMLD, and the Food Pantry. Every subject had a story and numerous town officials updated those watching at home. Dockser said that Town Meeting, scheduled to begin April 27, “very likely will be delayed” and a June date is the best guess for when it would take place. For those without internet, the town has a phone number (781-942-6680) that residents can call for help. The number leads to a menu of options depending on what the questions are. Calling 911 is always an option but LeLacheur reminded residents it was only for emergencies.
“We ask for the communities help in just using common sense,” said LeLacheur. “We can’t help you unless you let us know. Please use all these resources.”
Police chief David Clark had a request for parents across the town. With scenes of children playing together and ignoring social distancing, Clark asked for help.
“We are getting a lot of requests to enforce social distancing at the playgrounds and the parks. I ask the public to work with us, talk to your kids,” said Clark. “We need some help with this. We can’t be sitting at every park, sitting at every playground enforcing this. We ask the parents to talk to the kids. I said it takes a village and we’re going to need the village of Reading to help us keep the social distancing. We’re doing the best we can but we still have to respond to emergency calls.”
Emmy Dove may be the most important person in town you probably never heard of a month ago. Dove is chair of the Board of Health and she said the board has met 18 times since March 10. LeLacheur said Dove, a volunteer, “has done heroic work.” Wednesday night she said the town has 31 cases of coronavirus.
“The closer we get to achieving total compliance to the Governor’s orders and our Board of Health’s orders for a solid 3-4 weeks, the sooner our small businesses will be able to open again and the sooner we’ll be able to return to sense of normalcy,” said Dove.
Dove and the entire Board of Health were praised for their efforts.
“I wanted to thank all of the staff and Emmy for all of your yeomen’s work in rising to the occasion of this crisis,” said board member Anne Landry. “Although social distancing in this situation can leave us feeling very isolated, I hope that tonight’s meeting will leave you feeling somewhat encouraged that you are not alone, that we are all in this together.”
The board decided to hold weekly meetings as long as needed during the health crisis and the next meeting will be Wednesday, April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.