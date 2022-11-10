READING — It’s been nearly 50 years since the Vietnam War, one of the deadliest conflicts in American history which cost the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. service members.
Among those killed were seven Reading residents, and this Veterans Day the town will ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten.
Reading is set to officially dedicate its new Vietnam War Memorial, which will be erected at Reading Memorial High School and honor the Reading residents killed in action during the conflict. The ceremony will be held on November 11, almost 40 years to the day after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington D.C.
“A lot of people put a lot of hard work into this,” said Reading Veterans Services Officer Will Valliere. “Hopefully it will come out really well for everyone and Reading residents will be impressed by the fact that we’re finally recognizing our Reading High School students that were killed in action in Vietnam. It’s been a long time coming.”
Like the Washington D.C. memorial, Reading’s Vietnam War Memorial will be made of black granite and have the names of those killed inscribed in the stone. Reading’s dead include Bruce C. Parmelee, Peter M. Bredbury, Michael D. Havel, Robert A. Holt, John W. Hanscom, Robert J. Croce and Edward A. Putney, all of whom were between the ages of 19-26 and were killed between 1965-69.
The memorial came about largely through the efforts of former Veterans Services Officer Kevin Bohmiller and a volunteer committee consisting of locals who were passionate about the idea. Among the group was Jack Hammond, Bill Hughes, Bill Brown and David DeFilippo, who owns Woodlawn Memorials in Everett and produced the memorial, which cost $10,000 and was funded by the Veterans Memorial Flower Fund.
Brown, a longtime Town Meeting member and unofficial town historian, noted that the last time a War Memorial was dedicated in town was all the way back in 1939, when the Reading War Memorial honoring locals who died in World War I, and later World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam, was erected at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
“This doesn’t happen too often in Reading,” Brown said.
The memorial dedication will highlight Reading’s Veterans Day festivities, which will also see flags or flowers placed on the graves of all 2,400 veterans interred at Reading’s four cemeteries. Valliere said the town is also planning on presenting pins to each of Reading’s surviving Vietnam veterans as a measure of gratitude.
“We’re looking at getting those individuals and awarding them those welcome home pins and saying thank you for your service, which is long overdue,” he said.
The dedication will take place at Reading Memorial High School starting at 11 a.m., and the ceremony will feature honor guards from both the U.S. Marine Corps and the Reading Police Department. Family members of three of the veterans being memorialized are also expected to be in attendance, and Valliere encouraged all Reading residents to come as well.
“It’s phenomenal to see a community come together for recognition of their students that were killed in action in Vietnam,” Valliere said. “It’s a tremendous testimony to the community of Reading and its citizens who want to be behind and support their veterans, especially those who weren’t truly welcomed home when they should have been.”
The Veterans Memorial Fund, which funded the creation of Reading's new Vietnam War Memorial, annually ensures that over 2,400 veterans interred in Reading’s four cemeteries are remembered each year with the placing of a flag or flag holder and a geranium. Anyone interested in making a donation in honor of a relative or classmate can do so by sending a check to Veterans Memorial Fund % VSO, 16 Lowell Street, Reading, MA 01867.
