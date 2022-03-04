Ben Mini is a motivated, creative, generous, and kind Senior at RMHS. Growing up in Reading, Ben attended Wood End Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School. Around the high school, Ben is known as someone who is musically inclined, and as someone who genuinely cares about his classmates.
For his Senior year classes, Ben is taking Honors Horror, AP Computer Science, AP Calculus AB, Honors Diverse Voices, Jazz Band, and AP Physics C. Like many other Seniors, Ben elected to take two semester long English classes instead of a normal full year English class. His two choices, Horror and Diverse Voices, are unlike any other English classes at RMHS and allow students to learn more about subjects that interest them. Ben is really enjoying the AP Computer Science class he is taking because, “It’s a form of creativity to write a unique program, and I enjoy that a lot.”
He is proud to say that he has made the Honor Roll every year at RMHS.
Over the past four years, Ben has invested a great deal of his time into various music programs at RMHS. Ben is a member of both the RMHS Jazz Band and the RMHS Marching Band. Last year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, competitions were forced to go virtual. During this time, Ben fulfilled the critical role of recording the audio used in the competitions.
“Jazz Band has made a huge impact on my musicianship, as well as brought me together with many amazing musicians. The class taught me how to practice effectively and become a more well rounded musician,” he shares.
For the Marching Band, Ben is the functions manager. Ben is also involved with the upcoming Misster RMHS show. He is organizing the music portion of the event. This annual event is a variety show performed by Seniors for the rest of the school. Students often do musical performances or comedy acts.
Since Ben was so involved with music programs while at RMHS, it makes sense that some of his fondest memories come from them. One of the moments from high school that will always remain with Ben is when the Marching Band won the 2021 New England Scholastic Band Association divisional championship, in front of the home crowd, right here at RMHS.
Ben said, “All the hard work across the season had led to that moment, and it was one of the most exciting moments I have ever had in high school.”
Another memory Ben is particularly fond of is the first performance the Jazz Band held in two and half years. For many musicians, Ben included, the ultimate purpose of practicing a piece of music is to eventually perform said piece. To have that taken away detracts from what makes music so special. According to Ben, “I love performing, and it's what makes music really special is being able to share it with others.”
After attending a U2 concert with his dad back in 2015 and seeing the effect the band’s altruism had in the many charities they supported, Ben had the idea of supporting charities as well. He was inspired to create his own charity concert in Reading. Over the next five years, the annual concert raised more than $15,000 for Cradles to Crayons, a group that provides school supplies to children in need, and Little Kids Rock, a group that provides music education and equipment to school districts. Although Covid thwarted the plans for the concert in 2020 and 2021, it will return this summer on June 12th at Memorial Park.
One of Ben’s favorite classes at RMHS was Mr. Binaghi’s Spanish class because he taught the subject well, while still keeping the class fun and engaging.
“Mr. Binaghi was one of my favorite teachers, and the class made me love the Spanish language,” Ben said.
In his free time, Ben loves to tinker with Ableton Live, a music production software, play instruments, and play video games with friends. He works at Alpha Omega Music Studios in North Reading where he teaches kids how to play various musical instruments. His favorite movie is Interstellar and his favorite quote is “What’s money? A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do.” - Bob Dylan.
There are a few different people Ben would like to thank for helping and supporting him over the years.
“First of all, I would like to thank my family for always supporting me through my endeavors, whether it's being at all of my concerts, or supporting me in my decision to go to music school. I would also like to thank Ken Polk, who is the owner of Alpha Omega Music Studios, and has been a real mentor and friend for as long as I can remember. He taught me how to play guitar, and taught me how to produce music. At the end of the day, he is the one who inspired me to go to college for audio production. Finally, I would like to thank my friends for making high school four of the greatest years of my life. I’m so grateful to always have people to rely on if things get tough, and people to contact if I need help,” he said.
In the fall, Ben will be attending the University of Miami, where he will be studying Audio Engineering Technology.
Ben lives on
Batchelder Road with his parents, Michelle and Michael Mini, and
his younger brother
Alex (12).
