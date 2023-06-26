READING- The Reading Public Library will be hosting an event titled “Summer Sizzlers: Booktalks & Mocktails” on June 30. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and focus on Summer Sizzlers aka “speedy book reviews presented by some of your favorite library staff.”
The event will also have “cash bar mocktails” and is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners as well as the Boston Bruins.
---
Climate Advisory Committee to elect new Chair, Vice Chair
The Climate Advisory Committee will meet on June 28 to elect a new chair, vice chair, and more.
The meeting will be held virtually starting at 7 p.m. and cover topics including black earth compost and reviewing the results of the 2023 Heating and Cooling survey.
The committee will then elect a new Chair and Vice Chair and go over ongoing business such as communication and education about gas-powered leaf blowers.
---
Reading Center for Active Living Committee meets
The Reading Center for Active Living Committee will hold a meeting on June 28. Topics that will be covered include a review of new charges from the Select Board and associate members.
Scheduling of the next meeting and development of an implementation plan for additional responsibilities will also be discussed. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be attended either in person in the conference room at Reading Town Hall or virtually via Zoom.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
June 27
• Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall
June 28
• Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall • Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
• Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., via Zoom
