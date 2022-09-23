To the Reading community, Bryan Lin is a funny, confident and happy person. In his previous years, he has attended Wood End Elementary school, Walter Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
During Bryan’s Reading high school years, he has experienced both remote and in-person learning due to COVID.
Bryan shares, “My friends and teachers will be the thing I will remember most. A lot of these people made me the way I am right now, I wouldn’t be me without them.”
He goes on to say that without these important community members, school wouldn’t feel the same and that he is very thankful for all the teachers who have aided him over the past years.
Bryan also shared his most exciting moment in high school, which was when he was trying out for freshman basketball. He talks about how there were many other students trying out with him, so it was very competitive.
He remembers, “The intensity throughout the whole tryout was through the roof, plus the coach reading the names off one by one had everyone holding their breath.”
But, overall Bryan has enjoyed his seasons of high school basketball and is excited about his final season this year. “I really want to make the most of it, I met amazing friends throughout the years and I am ready to end it with one last good season.”
Throughout the years Bryan has done two different sports. He has done Junior Varsity Cross Country since freshman year but will not be doing it this year. He has also done basketball since freshman year and got into varsity basketball junior year and will continue to be on varsity for his final senior year.
Bryan also wants to share some special thanks to some very special people.
He said, “I would like to thank Mrs. Langill for always being there for me. Whenever I feel down or whenever I feel happy I would always be in the bank talking to her because she will always be there listening to whatever’s on my mind. Mrs. Langill is the nicest teacher in my opinion and I am so lucky to have had her in my high school experience. Not just me, but a bunch of other students are always in there because she will always give out a homey and warm vibe.”
Bryan has made a mark in the RMHS community by being a part of many different clubs: Culture Club, French Club, Politics Club, and Debate Club. He has as well run for treasurer for the student body government of class 2023, and has achieved the role in both junior and senior years.
Outside of school, Bryan has worked for his family owned restaurant called “Fusion Taste”, located in Stoneham. He has been working there consistently for the past 5 years and is very proud of the progress that has been shown.
Whenever Bryan has free time, he enjoys doing a lot of activities.
He shares, “I enjoy, hanging out with my friends and family either out during car rides or at home. I like to try new foods and new places. I also like to workout and play basketball at nearby parks.”
Some quick fun facts about Bryan are that his favorite food is pasta. Snoop Dogg is his favorite actor. He loves Ice cream. Percy Jackson is his favorite book. Bryan’s favorite quote was said by The Irishman, “It is what it is”. And lastly, his favorite animal is a monkey.
In the future, Bryan would like to major in Business. He resides on Emerald Drive with his parents, Jason and Linda.
