READING — Jackie McCarthy understands that when it comes to local governance, the details matter.
A lawyer who specializes in the telecom and technology sectors, McCarthy spent much of her career commuting to Washington, D.C., where she spent her days analyzing laws and regulations and advising clients on how to accomplish their goals.
Now she’s hoping to use that same approach to help Reading chart its own path forward.
McCarthy is one of three candidates seeking two three-year terms on the Select Board in next month’s town elections, running against incumbent Mark Dockser and fellow challenger Nancy Tawadros.
If elected she says she would bring a combination of experience, temperament and an analytical approach that could greatly benefit the board.
“It’s a really important time for Reading in terms of addressing some of our challenges coming out of the pandemic, empowering our new Town Manager and improving our communications with our residents and businesses,” McCarthy said. “I have the time and I think the temperament to be successful in this role, to give it the attention that it deserves.”
A member of the Finance Committee and a former Town Meeting member, McCarthy has had a front row seat as the town has worked to navigate one of the toughest periods in recent memory.
Beyond the challenge of responding to the pandemic, she’s also had a chance to work with residents dealing with other local matters, particularly the impact of the ongoing cell tower project on her own neighborhood.
“It’s also given me an opportunity to grow those relationships across boards and committees,” she said. “I use those relationships now when I interact with other board and committee members and department heads on the Finance Committee and I’d be able to do that as a member of the Select Board.”
If elected, McCarthy said her three main priorities would be making sure the town maximizes the benefit of its federal stimulus money, empowering new Town Manager Fidel Maltez and all town staff, and building on efforts underway to improve communication between Town Hall and local businesses and residents.
As for the next phase of the pandemic, McCarthy said she believes the Select Board did a good job responding to the emergency and believes the town now has a unique opportunity to address some short and long-term priorities going forward.
“Our charge is to continue to hopefully get back to this in-person life with our business, with our schools, with our social and religious organizations and maximize the benefit of the money we’re getting from the federal government,” McCarthy said. “Using that money as a reflection of our values and also as a way to address some of the immediate needs coming out of the pandemic.”
The election will be held on April 5.
