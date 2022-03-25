To the Reading community, Michael Harden is a determined, hardworking, and motivated person. In his previous years, he has attended Wood End Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, St. John’s Prep, and Reading Memorial High School. Michael shared that after transferring from SJP to RMHS, he has been a successful athlete and has made many good friends.
Throughout his high school years, Michael has had many meaningful friendships and memories. He shares, “I will remember playing sports with all my friends the most. Both soccer and track have given a lot to me through friendships and memories. Our soccer team had a lot of success, and it was some of the most fun I have ever had. Likewise track has given me a lot of confidence to strive for improvement. All the friends I have made through track have also made a lot of memorable moments. I will always remember my senior year, and miss competing with all my teammates and good friends.”
He also shares that his most exciting moment was when he broke a school record. He notes, “Breaking the 25 year old school record in the 300 meter dash. After being so close, only 0.07 seconds off in previous races, it felt really rewarding to run and break the record. The hard work and dedication I put into training paid off. I have to thank my sprinting coach, Coach Price, and my teammates for helping me break this record. I was honored to receive All-Conference and Middlesex League MVP.”
During his freshman and sophomore year at SJP, Michael was involved in Woodworking Club and Investing Club. Then at RMHS, Michael became a member of the Math Club during his senior year.
Besides clubs, Michael is heavily involved in sports. Michael has played on the Varsity Soccer team as a center midfielder and left wing. He was also the Field Captain for both the Varsity Winter Track and Varsity Spring Track.
With his consistent hard work inside and outside of school, Michael has earned numerous awards. He received the High Honor Roll throughout his freshman year to junior year and received Honor Roll senior year. In junior year, Michael was awarded the Best Newcomer Award for RMHS Winter Track. That same school year, he won the RMHS Spring Track MVP. As a senior, Michael was nominated as the RMHS Winter Track MVP and Middlesex League MVP for Spring Track. This year, Michael became the RMHS 300 meter dash record holder (35.37 seconds).
In school, Michael challenges himself with many difficult courses. For this year, Michael’s classes include AP Calculus AB, AP Government, AP Environmental Science, Honors Horror, Honors Story Writing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Digital Photography. He also shared that his past favorite class would be Horror. He found watching, reading, and analyzing horror movies and books to be an enjoyable and intriguing course.
Throughout high school, Michael shared that there was one teacher that really made an influence on his development. He shared, “My sophomore year teacher, Mr. Smith, for World History had a strong influence on me. Despite being one of if not the hardest classes I have ever taken, Mr. Smith was a friend and mentor to all his students.”
Michael shared that he wanted to acknowledge some thanks. He states, “I want to thank all my friends and teammates for all the good memories and experiences. I want to thank my parents for all their sacrifices and support. I want to thank all my coaches for making me a better person and athlete.”
When Michael has free time, he enjoys working out, fishing, and hanging out with friends. He would also spend some of his time volunteering. Michael shared that he has volunteered for building beds for the homeless, visiting elderly homes, and worked with Reading Youth Soccer.
Some quick fun facts about Michael would be that his favorite food is steak. His favorite actor would be Kevin Hart. Tokyo Steak House is his favorite restaurant. Michael’s favorite dessert is chocolate-covered strawberries.
For the future, Michael plans on majoring in Business. In the fall, he will be attending Umass Amherst. He is also committed to running the Division I track at Umass Amherst.
Michael resides on Sanborn Lane with both of his parents, Michelle and Brad Harden. Michael has two siblings, Jennifer (19), and Amy (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.