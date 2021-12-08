READING – In four hours of discussions with the finalists for Town Manager, the Select Board questioned a Green Bay Packers season-ticket holder, told another he didn’t need Red Bull, and heard a cheer rarely uttered in a Massachusetts Town Hall.
That would be “Roll Tide.”
Patrice Garvin, Fidel Maltez, and Jennifer Phillips were interviewed by the five members of the Reading Select Board Tuesday. Now, it’s decision time and the board will hold a special meeting on Dec. 15, solely to discuss and vote on a new Town Manager. Bob LeLacheur’s last day as Town Manager is Feb. 25.
With Anne Landry and Karen Herrick also serving on the Town Manager Screening Committee, many of their questions had already been answered. But for Mark Dockser, Carlo Bacci, and Chris Haley, it was their first opportunity to meet and question the three applicants. It was also residents first opportunity to come see the candidates but in a town of approximately 26,000 not one person was in the audience.
It started with Garvin, currently the Belmont Town Administrator and a Wakefield native. Garvin has been in the role for three years and previously was the Town Administrator in Shirley for five years. She lives in Chelmsford with two children, a daughter at Chelmsford High School and a son in his sophomore year at the University of Alabama. Which led to undoubtedly the first “Roll Tide” cheer in the history of the Select Board Meeting room by Garvin.
Garvin talked about the “need to listen, the need to learn,” during her first days in Reading. She said when she became Belmont’s Town Administrator, she attended 67 community meetings in her first three months. “You really have to understand a town before you make any changes.”
Garvin has dealt with a failed Prop 2½ override earlier this year in Belmont and the development of the McLean Hospital property. She said, “I like to work,” and with regard to grant money boasted, “I like to chase money and I’m good at it.”
During Covid’s early days she was at work in her office every day because, “I felt as the leader of the community I needed to be there.”
She was impressed with the Reading Charter and said she “gravitates toward those with historical knowledge.” Both statements should make Bill Brown happy.
Through her time in Shirley and Belmont, Garvin is familiar with 40B, 40R, and Smart Growth Districts, all hot topics in Reading. She’s also familiar with dancing and participated in the Belmont Dancing With the Stars, where she said, “I was robbed of the title.”
“It’s clear you’re beyond qualified for this position,” said board member Chris Haley.
Next up, was Fidel Maltez, Chelsea’s DPW Commissioner since 2019. He started with a surprising admission that became clear as he spoke. Maltez stutters.
“I started stuttering when I was five years old,” said Maltez, who was born in Managua, Nicaragua. “It obviously hasn’t held me back from anything.”
Maltez has two daughters, one of whom also stutters. He said that when his daughter was getting picked on because of her speech, he went to her school and spoke to students about stuttering.
But during his time before the board his voice contained a powerful conviction that he could handle the duties of Town Manager. He was loud, clear, and gave the longest answers. It led to board member Carlo Bacci saying, “You don’t need Red Bull. Your energy is off the charts,” a reference to the popular energy drink.
During discussions, it was clear Maltez’s job description in Chelsea included roles above and beyond the average DPW Commissioner.
“I the last two years I’ve tried to broaden my scope,” he said.
He started Chelsea’s Commission on Disability, is the city’s Tree Warden, led the Covid-19 pandemic response team for Chelsea, and leads the $20 million annual Capital Improvement Plan for Chelsea.
Still, there was concern among board members for the jump from DPW to Town Manager.
Maltez answered by referencing his time in China, where he worked for almost three years as an Emerging Market Field Engineer for Cintas Corporation. He said he was up for the challenge then and will be again if offered the Reading job.
“I am able to listen and understand. You go in and you listen. Start with the low-hanging fruit and build trust. I promise to you I will learn,” said Maltez, who is finishing a Master’s Degree in Public Policy at Tufts this month.
The board’s challenge is to decide whether a person who calls himself, “a high energy and committed engineering leader” is a good fit as Reading Town Manager.
The final candidate was Jennifer Phillips, who stepped down as City Manager of Bothell, Washington in April. Bothell is a community of roughly 50,000, just outside of Seattle. She managed 350 full-time employees and a $228 million biennial budget. She dealt with Covid, created a diversity and inclusion committee in Bothell, and has 22 years’ experience doing collective bargaining.
After leaving Bothell she flirted with retiring but said it wasn’t long before the desire to work returned. She scanned websites looking for jobs in parts of the country that she and her husband liked. She interviewed for a position in Colorado and then saw the job in Reading.
“What about Massachusetts?” she asked her husband.
While Phillips may not be as familiar with Reading as Garvin and Maltez are, she has her own way of learning about a community. She attends Christmas tree lightings, outdoor concerts, and takes frequent walks with her Greater Swiss Mountain dog Piz Palu, named after a Swiss Mountain Peak. And if the weather is cold, she may be wearing a Green Bay Packers hat when out with Piz Palu. Phillips was born in Wisconsin and still has season tickets on the 50-yard-line at Lambeau Field.
Phillips is also confident and has no hesitation being honest. Because of that brief look at retirement, Bacci asked her if she really wanted to work 60-70 hours a week as Reading Town Manager.
“No, I’m not ready for that. It’s not healthy. I’m willing to work hard but we have to find a way to do it in more reasonable hours,” Phillips said.
Anne Landry called her response, “a very healthy answer.”
Haley also referenced her retirement thoughts and his concerns she’d leave in a few years.
“If you’re happy and I’m happy this is a long-term relationship,” Phillips responded.
Phillips also said she has no interest in social media and doesn’t have an account with Facebook, Twitter, or anyone else.
“I don’t look at it at all. It has no value to me.”
Phillips repeatedly stressed her work values, including delivering exceptional customer service, working as a team, having a safe work environment, promoting innovation, and stressing ethics.
Board members now have a week to decide who will be Reading’s next Town Manager.
