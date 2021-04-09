Lydia is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates of Lydia would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Even people who don't know her see her as a bubbly and welcoming person. To the RMHS community, Lydia is known for her dedication and hard work. She has been a dedicated member of sports, clubs and service and has truly made a lasting impact.
Lydia is well on her way to success, already knowing what her future has in store. In the Fall she will attend the Merrimack College where she will swim on the Women's Swim Team. She is extremely excited to attend college and hopes to major in Exercise Science with an interest in becoming a Physical Therapist in the future.
She is incredibly kind as she has dedicated many hours to service. She completed 132 hours as a Junior Volunteer at Beth Israel Lahey Hospital in Burlington for two summers. Her introduction to the heath field and hospital environment helped her confirm her love for helping others. The first summer she volunteered in the mammography department where she checked in patients and got them prepared for their appointments. She also would direct patients and walk them to their appointments. The following summer she returned as a shift leader. As a shift leader, she would take attendance and check in with the other junior volunteers as well as help out in the hospital lobby as needed. She was supposed to return for a final summer in the mammography department, but the program was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Looking back on her time in high school, Lydia can easily share that her most memorable experience was her time on the RMHS Varsity Swim Team. She helped make RMHS history by being on the team to win the state championship three years in a row.
Lydia shares, “I will remember being on the swim team the most. Between all the traditions, meets, state and league titles, and lifelong friendships, it would be impossible to forget!! It was so exciting to be a part of a team with amazing girls.”
Lydia competes on both the RMHS Girls Swim Team and the Boston YMCA Bluefins out of the Burbank YMCA, which she has been a part of for the past six years. She also was named a Middlesex League All-Star, junior year.
In addition Lydia is a member of the RMHS Girls Lacrosse team, and she is in the Cradles to Crayons Club. She is also a member of the Drama Club crew and the RMHS Singers.
Lydia has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school had to offer. Freshman through junior year, her favorite class was Anatomy and Physiology, taught by Mrs. Dalby.
Lydia shares, “This class sparked my interest in working in the medical field. Mrs. Dalby is an amazing teacher, I looked forward to having anatomy every single day.”
She also loved her Honors Diverse Voices with Mrs. Williams. “In this class, I furthered my education on equality, inclusion, and diversity. This course challenged my thinking and made me see the world differently. Mrs. Williams made the course interesting and fun, and I wish it was a full-year course rather than just a semester.” This year her classes include Advanced Placement Government, Advanced Placement Biology, Physics, Intro to Calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, and Honors Journalism.
In her free time she loves swimming and hanging out with her friends and family. Lydia also works as a Lifeguard and Swim Instructor at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading.
Some of her favorite things include The Great Gatsby, bagels and her favorite quote by Harry Styles: “If you’re happy doing what you’re doing, nobody can tell you you’re not successful.”
Lydia would like to thank those who helped her throughout high school. “I would like to thank all my friends and family, as well as my swim coaches, Lianne, Cassie, Franchesca, and Alessandro for helping me become the person and swimmer I am today. I would also like to thank everyone at Bay State Physical Therapy in Reading for inspiring me to pursue physical therapy as a career,” she shares.
Lydia will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. She shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever.
Lydia Molettieri lives on Chestnut Road with her parents Anna and Gino Molettieri and siblings Isabel (20) and Ethan (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.