READING - Though no new potential challengers emerged in the field, Select Board incumbent Karen Herrick moved one step closer to becoming an official re-election candidate by returning nomination papers for certification last week.
According to the latest update from Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office, Herrick last Monday filed her pre-election paperwork in Town Hall for certification. In doing so, she joins veteran Town Moderator Alan Foulds and School Committee incumbents Erin Gaffen and Carla Nazzaro in having pulled nomination papers and returned them with at least 50 signatures from registered Reading voters.
There is still plenty of time for other Reading residents interested in seeking political office to declare their would-be candidacies. As previously outlined by the town clerk, registered voters are encouraged to pull nomination papers anytime before the official deadline of Monday, Feb. 13.
Completed nomination forms, which for all offices other than Town Meeting representatives must be accompanied by a minimum of 50 signatures, must be returned to the town clerk’s office by no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Town Meeting candidates only have to collect 10 signatures for certification.
Those being nominated for political office won’t become official candidates until their returned paperwork is certified by the town clerk, who must confirm that all signatures do indeed come from registered voters.
Before Gemme in early March sets the final ballot for municipal elections, certified candidates will be given an opportunity to formally withdraw their names from consideration.
As of latest update by the town clerk, Library Trustee Nina Pennacchio is the only incumbent up for re-election this year who hasn’t pulled nomination papers. Fellow Library Trustee Monette Verrier obtained nomination papers as last Monday, while Pine Ridge Road resident Christian Pope has also expressed interest in running for one of the two available seats on the library board.
Besides the two Library Board of Trustee seats, voters in early April will also seat two Select Board members, two School Committee candidates, one Municipal Light Board commissioner, a town moderator, and dozens of Town Meeting representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.