READING - Thanks to the generosity of Reading’s citizenry, each of the tenants displaced from their homes due to the flooding of a Main Street apartment building last month will receive at least $500 from a local relief fund established by civic leaders.
According to a press release issued yesterday by Jayne Wellman, the business administrator for Town Hall’s Administrative Services Department, the community’s financial help is needed more than ever by a dozen former General Washington Apartments’ tenants who are expected to lose their temporary housing accommodations later this week.
Besides the direct aid from local citizens, made through contributions to a special relief fund created by Reading Cooperative Bank, Metro Housing Boston and the Salvation Army have also contributed nearly $50,000 in assistance to the displaced residents since the housing complex at 625 Main St. was evacuated in mid-July.
“Local fundraising efforts have reached approximately $20,000, allowing an upcoming $500 distribution to each of the 39 units displaced by the flooding and ensuing electrical damage last July,” town officials explained in yesterday’s prepared statement. “Thanks also to Metro Housing Boston as the lead agency, and to the Salvation Army for nearly $50,000 in direct support for many displaced residents for housing costs during the past six weeks,” the release from Wellman’s office furthered.
Despite the outpouring of support, town officials say that more help is needed as a small group of the former Main Street residents continue their search for a permanent home.
Under extreme circumstances, some of the 12 or so displaced residents may be placed at homeless shelters until permanent repairs can be made to the five-story apartment building by vicinity of Bunratty’s Tavern.
Late last month, representatives from Peabody-based Viceroy Reading Partners, which owns the 39-unit apartment building in Reading Center, notified tenants that repairs will take at least three months to finish. Under that timeline, which could very likely be extended, residents hoping to return back to their old residences will have to wait until at least late October to move back in.
“This has been a very complex situation, requiring all the aforementioned parties to work creatively together to solve a problem never seen before in the area. Sadly, another nearby community recently needed to evacuate a structurally unsafe housing complex, and now face similar housing challenges,” Wellman explained yesterday.
“Many residents from 625 Main Street have found alternative permanent or temporary housing solutions, often with the assistance of Metro Housing Boston. However, a core group of about a dozen residents have not. These dozen residents will lose their housing accommodations after August 30th,” the town spokesperson added.
According to town officials, continued support from the Reading Community for the next eight weeks will be helpful to all displaced residents. Residents or friends would like to make a tax-deductible donation of any amount, there are three ways to do so through in the following ways:
• By cash or check at any branch of Reading Cooperative Bank. Checks payable to: Residents of 625 Main Street.
• By transfer from your RCB account. Just log-in and follow the instructions on the RCB webpage.
• By credit or debit card via PayPal at readingcoop.com/charitable. These donations will incur a PayPal charitable rate fee of 2.2% + $0.30.
On the evening of July 13, Reading police and firefighters ordered the five-story building by the corner of Pleasant Street evacuated after electricity was lost to the building. The first responders, investigating the source of the outage, eventually found heavy flooding in the basement area.
A day later, the Peabody-based management company that owns the apartment complex confirmed that the building had been declared inhabitable due to a catastrophic failure of the complex’s electrical system.
The landlord has advised residents that it will not renew rental agreements with existing tenants until full repairs are made. Full refunds of security deposits and rental payments have reportedly been offered to all building residents.
“With the condemnation of the property and the length of time to replace the electrical switch gear, we are not in a position to extend a continuation of everyone’s tenancy. Accordingly, should you wish to find new permanent housing, we will process the return of last month’s rent and security deposits,” Viceroy Reading officials explained in their letter to residents last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.