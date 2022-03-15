READING - With two-weeks of surveillance data now in, local officials have not seen any troubling spikes in school-related COVID-19 cases since Reading dropped its universal indoor masking mandates.
According to data from the Mass. Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), since the Reading School Committee voted late last month to shift the district to a mask optional protocol, the district has recorded a total of 18 COVID-19 infections.
Last Thursday, DESE reported that 10 of those newest cases were detected between March 3 and March 9. Based upon the data, eight of those infections were linked back to Reading students, while a pair of the cases involved school staffers.
Given that school-related COVID-19 transmissions have usually climbed dramatically after vacation periods, some local officials and citizens had worried that the district was creating the perfect environment for a new outbreak by dropping masking protocols just as pupils returned from break on Feb. 28.
And while the DESE’s latest weekly case tally does represent an increase from the eight cases detected between Feb. 17 and March 3, the uptick is nowhere close to the elevated transmission rates that had been feared.
Other school-related disease surveillance data, recorded between Feb. 28 and March 6, similarly showed an unremarkable COVID-19 presence in the district since the mask optional policy became effective.
Specifically, according to the most recently available results from Reading’s pooled-testing program, of the 265 pooled testing samples collected, three came back with a positive result. That 1.2 percent positivity rate matches the results recorded in Reading through the pooled testing program between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27.
During the height of this winter’s Omicron variant surge in cases, which in Reading occurred in early January, nearly 517 new COVID-19 cases were linked back to town students and educators.
The rapid decline in school-related school cases is being mirrored by a similar phenomenon across the community, according to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
According to the DPH data, which covers cases recorded between Feb. 20 and March 5, 24 local residents tested positive for the virus during the second-half of that two-week surveillance window.
Just a week prior, about 46 new cases had been linked to local residents.
The community’s 14-day average incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, has now plummeted for seven straight weeks and currently stands at 11.1. By comparison, in January, that same indicator was calculated at 220.
However, Reading’s case positivity rate did inch upwards for the second straight week from 3.31 to 3.42 percent.
That figure still sits well below a 5 percent threshold used to differentiate between moderate and severe disease outbreaks. Notably, Reading’s positivity rate peaked at more than 19 percent earlier this winter.
According to DPH, since the pandemic was first declared in the spring of 2020, a total of 4,979 Reading residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
