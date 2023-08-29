READING - With the first meeting of the town’s Charter Review Committee less than a month away, the Select Board last week discussed the make-up of the committee, including one Select Board member or designee.
So far, six members have been appointed: Phil Pacino (RMLD), Andrew Grimes (Board of Library Trustees), Alan Fould (Town Moderator), and Jesse Arnold, (Bylaw Committee). The School Committee is in the process of appointing its member, and Fould has already appointed two Town Meeting members, Bill Brown and Geoff Beckwith. One more Town Meeting member is needed. The Select Board is responsible for the last spot on the nine-member committee.
The purpose of the committee, which meets at least every 10 years, is to review the Charter and make a report, with recommendations, to the Town Meeting concerning any proposed amendments that the committee may determine to be necessary or desirable. One sure item to come up is changing references to the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board.
Right now, the first meeting of the Charter Review Committee is scheduled for Sept. 19. The board expects to name its member at its meeting on Sept. 12.
In other agenda items, the subject of a Reading dog park was also back before the board during its latest meeting in Town Hall. While Memorial and Hunt Park seem ideal, Town Manager Fidel Maltez said, “we foresee some challenges with abutters.”
With those two parks apparently removed from list of possible sites, two others and a mystery third are still alive according to dog park supporter Steven Cool. The first is a piece of property on Beverly Road. The second is two areas at Symonds Way. The third? It was left unsaid, but Cool called it, “a long shot.”
With a December deadline to apply for a $250,000 grant to pay for the park, the town will take a closer look at both Symonds Way and Beverly Road. The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee is already looking at the area and board members and staff were reluctant to commit to anything that would handcuff that committee.
With a town employee serving in the military and potentially leaving on a one-year deployment in October, the Select Board heard a request from Maltez and Human Resources Director Sean Donahue to tweak the town’s personnel policy. The change involves Reading’s Military Leave, and as Maltez said, “specifically providing adequate compensation to employees who are deployed on long-term assignments.”
After looking at what other towns have done, Donahue has drafted a policy that supports employees who are also members of the Armed Forces. After a brief discussion, the board will vote on the change at its Sept. 12 meeting.
With the resignation of the town’s Director for Equity and Social Justice, Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee, Maltez is using the change to put the position under his watch instead of the library’s.
“After meeting with our Library Director, we feel that it is most appropriate to have her replacement report directly to the Town Manager,” said Maltez, who added the town had 50 applicants for the position and has already interviewed six. “We have also sought feedback from members of the Board of Library Trustees, and members of the larger community, including PAIR. My formal recommendation is to proceed with this change, and implement the change when a new employee is hired.”
An agenda item previewing the November Town Warrant gave Maltez the opportunity to talk about his plan to bring the trash barrel article back before town meeting.
With the town’s contracts for trash collection up in 2025 (Covanta) and 2026 (Republic), Maltez said the time is now to make the switch to automated systems. It’s something he says the town has no choice but to make the switch. That means each house getting a 64-gallon barrel for trash and a 64-gallon barrel for recycling. Seniors will be given the option of a smaller barrel. And if a family needs a second trash barrel, it will cost $200.
April town meeting approved a $900,000 expenditure to purchase the barrels but the article failed because it needed a 2/3rds majority. Maltez is focusing on addressing questions that came out of the failed effort in April.
Maltez also had news to share during his Town Manager report. The town purchased a new ladder truck last year for the fire department but Seagrave Fire Apparatus told the town recently that the cost was $125,000 higher than expected. It’s frustrating news for the town and Maltez says town counsel is looking at the contract to see what options they have … the low bidder for the new Grove Street parking lot was K&R Construction with a bid of $169,250 … the Auburn Street water tower is fully complete and is awaiting the return of the cell carriers, including Verizon … the Birch Meadow parking lot is “largely completed,” according to Maltez, and the lacrosse wall has been built.
