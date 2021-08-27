READING - Reading Police have offered free Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes for women since 1996, but had to pause the program due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will now be able to resume starting on Oct. 26.
The RAD self-defense system focuses on teaching women quick, effective defenses to the most common attacks in domestic violence, rape, and street assaults.
The Reading Police Department RAD program has had well over a thousand women participate since its inception 25 years ago. The program has remained free of charge thanks to donations and support from individuals and community groups. The department would like to thank the Women's League of Reading for supporting the latest class.
"This program provides participants with critical, potentially lifesaving skills and we are glad to be able to return to offering these lessons to members of our community," Chief Clark said. "I want to thank the sponsors who have been key to making RAD possible in Reading for more than two decades, and invite anyone who is interested to take part in the upcoming course."
The class will be taught in Reading over four nights, Tuesday, Oct. 26; Thursday, Oct. 28; Tuesday, Nov. 2; and Thursday, Nov. 4. Classes will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the final class lasting an extra hour until 10 p.m.
Email Community Service Officer Kristen O'Shaughnessy at KOShaughnessy@ci.reading.ma.us, or call 781-942-6761 to sign up or get more information on the program.
For more information, visit: https://www.readingma.gov/public-safety/police-department/pages/rad-self-defense-program.
