Alex Shikhanovich is a dedicated, extroverted, and funny member of the Reading Memorial High School community. Always easy to talk to, Alex is often cracking jokes with friends and classmates alike.
Alex is a dedicated student who has pushed himself to take and succeed in high level courses at RMHS. In past years, some of his favorite classes included Advanced Placement Physics 1, Honors Chemistry, Honors History 10, Honors Spanish 2, and Honors Algebra 2. For his Senior year at RMHS, Alex is taking an impressive and rigorous course load of Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Journalism, and Guitar. Alex has excelled in all his classes resulting in his placement on the Honor Roll.
Some of the moments Alex will remember after he graduates are the trash can fire and student-led walkout. During his sophomore year, a fire was started in a bathroom trash can, forcing the school to be evacuated. While nobody was hurt, the event disrupted classes for a long time and is surely stuck in the minds of many current and former RMHS students. Alex will also remember the student-led walkout on the last day of school before the pandemic in his sophomore year. After many towns around Reading cancelled school because of the Covid-19 pandemic, students felt it was dangerous for them to be in class with the virus potentially spreading among them. Many students staged a walkout after their third period class and would not return to school until more than 6 months later.
Alex is involved with community service projects in and around Reading. For the past five years, Alex has volunteered at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, a home for the elderly. Recently, Alex has tutored and mentored younger students in Reading. He has participated in the Study Buddies Club and the Reading Kids Connect Club.
Alex is Vice President of the RMHS Politics Club, a group of students who meet once a week to discuss and debate a relevant political topic. As Vice President, Alex is responsible for communicating with club members, deciding on a topic for each week, and recruiting new members through social media and posters he designed around the school. Alex is grateful for the Politics Club. He said, “It’s a place where I can freely debate and speak my mind.”
Because of all his hard work inside and outside the classroom, Alex is a member of National Honor Society, a group of students who have been recognized for holding leadership positions, completing hours of community service, and maintaining a high grade point average.
Some teachers that have had an impact on his development as a student at RMHS are Ms. Bailey and Senor Binaghi. Ms.Bailey is a history teacher and the advisor for the RMHS Politics Club.
“Ms. Bailey is an awesome advisor for the Politics Club. She has a great class environment and is super easy to talk to,” said Alex.
Senor Binaghi, a retired Spanish teacher, was also a positive influence on Alex during his time at RMHS.
Alex said, “Senor Binaghi was the best teacher that I've ever had. I always looked forward to going to class even though I had him the first period of the day. He was the most helpful and welcoming person at RMHS during my freshman year.”
Alex works at Chipotle in Reading. In his free time, you can find Alex playing guitar, producing music, or playing basketball with friends. His favorite food is sushi and his favorite restaurant is OkiPoke in Lynnfield. Alex’s favorite dessert is Crème brûlée. His favorite movie is Borat and his favorite actor is Robert Downey Jr. Alex holds a black belt in Tang Soo Do, a Korean martial art. His favorite quote is, “A warrior in a garden is far better than a gardener in a war.” Alex loves to share his interests with friends, classmates, and acquaintances.
For his future plans, Alex wants to work in the technology field. He hopes to study computer science at UMass Amherst, Northeastern University, or Carnegie Mellon University. Alex resides on Charles Street with his parents Yuri and Alla, and his sister, Michelle (12).
,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.