EERILY STILL - Normally bustling with activity, the grounds around Reading Memorial High School were empty over the weekend after Superintendent John Doherty on Friday ordered all schools closed effective immediately. The announcement came just a day after the superintendent issued an emergency directive cancelling weekend events at the facility. The RMHS Performing Arts Center, shown above with an empty parking lot, was supposed to be the scene of the popular Miister Reading talent show, but the student-favorite event was postponed. The school closures will last until April 7 and includes extendds to all extracurricular activities and special events. (Photo by David Maroney)