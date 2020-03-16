READING - Bringing his directive in-line with a superseding state order, Schools Superintendent John Doherty last night confirmed Reading's schools will remain closed until April 7 to combat a growing statewide COVID-19 outbreak.
Though the potentially fatal coronavirus strain has not yet spread to Reading, Doherty on Friday afternoon announced he would impose an emergency closure of all schools effective immediately. The order, which became effective on Monday, also cancels all other school-related activities, including extended-day programs, extra-curricular and athletic offerings, and before/after school programs.
"I am doing this out of an abundance of caution, particularly out of sensitivity to families and staff who have underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to complications should they become infected," the superintendent explained in an open letter to the community.
"I do not take this decision to close our schools lightly because of the educational impact on our students and most likely, a financial impact on families who do not have childcare options," he added.
Doherty ordered the townwide school closures just two days before Mass. Governor Charles Baker on Sunday implemented some of the toughest statewide COVID-19-related restrictions to date by forbidding public gatherings of more than 25 people and ordering all restaurants to halt in-house food and beverage service.
Following the governor's press conference on Sunday, the superintendent updated his original order — which closed schools until March 27 — to reflect Baker's superseding order that shut down all statewide educational facilities until the beginning of April.
Also in that Sunday update, Doherty appraised the public of the following policies:
• If students need to pick up essential medications that they left at school, they are to contact our Director of Nurses Mary Giuliana at Mary.Giuliana@reading.k12.ma.us and she will schedule a time on Monday for medication pickup at that school. This will be the last opportunity for students to access the buildings until reopening because we will be doing extensive cleaning of each building.
• If your child has left an essential item at the school (i.e. computer, books or musical instrument), please contact the school on Monday and you may pick it up from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday.
• Those who qualify for free-and-reduced lunches can pickup on-the-go meals at Reading Memorial High School between 11 a.m. and noontime beginning today (March 16).
In his message to local residents, Doherty explained he was shutting down the school system as Middlesex County continues to experience the highest concentration of "presumed positive" test results.
On Sunday, Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) officials revealed that 75 of the state's 164 COVID-19 cases have come from Middlesex County, which includes at total of 54 cities and towns. So far, several of Reading's close neighbors, including Winchester, Lexington, and Arlington, have revealed the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across their borders. A handful of other abutting communities, like Woburn and Tewksbury, also scrambled in recent days to news that pupils had been in close contact with individuals who had contracted the new coronavirus strain.
"This decision will assist with the ongoing efforts of our community to mitigate the spread of this virus. It is important to understand that closing schools is only a part of the broader solution to prevent community spread of the virus," Doherty remarked in his Friday message to parents.
Infectious disease experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are increasingly calling for the imposition of social-distancing policies that limit chances for the highly contagious virus to spread through face-to-face interactions between citizens.
On Friday, when local parents first learned about the local school closure, town leaders urged residents to begin practicing social distancing behaviors, such as avoiding large gatherings and staying at least six-feet away from others.
"If students and families continue to meet together in large groups outside of school, this initial two-week closure may not have the desired impact. It is critical that students and families do their best to refrain from meeting in large groups and practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC," Doherty wrote.
During a press conference yesterday, the governor urged parents to enforce social distancing rules with their children to ensure the statewide school closures actually serve to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Baker, particularly frustrated with news that college-aged students and young adults were gathering en-masse within bars and restaurants over the weekend, advised parents of younger children to do their part to ensure local neighborhoods don't become outbreak hotspots.
Though children and young adults are the least likely to contract a severe COVID-19 lung infection, public health officials warn that mild and asymptomatic carriers of the disease can easily spread to virus to vulnerable elderly and immune-compromised populations.
"[I]t's highly contagious," said Baker of the coronavirus strain, which is also known as SARS-COV-2. "By breaking up large gatherings and encouraging social distancing, we can prevent the spread, but we can't simply transfer a group full of kids from the classroom to a neighbor's playroom for days on end."
"We will not be doing our part to prevent the spread if there are a ton of kids hanging out, playing video games and sharing snacks every day from one house to the next," he added during Sunday's press conference. "This means no free-for-all playdates and more time at home with only immediate family for the next three weeks."
