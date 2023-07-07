READING - In a plan submitted some five months after the town declined an opportunity to buy the vacant drugstore, the North American Foundation of Islamic Services recently unveiled a proposal to convert the old Rite Aid building off of Haven Street into a three-story mosque.
According to documents submitted to the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC), which in June of 2022 began considering yet another proposal to construct a four-story building with a pair of retail stores and upper-story apartments on the downtown property, the board will hold an introductory hearing on the mosque redevelopment next Monday night.
The CPDC gathering will begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 10 in Town Hall’s main hearing room. Citizens interested in watching the deliberations can do so either in-person or via video-conferencing service Zoom.
The CPDC is being asked to grant a site plan approval decision letter allowing the mosque project to move ahead. Importantly, under the state’s so-called Dover Amendment, religious establishments and educational institutions are generally considered exempt from local zoning bylaws - meaning they are technically allowed in any location. As such, cities and towns are very limited in how much control they can exercise over such facilities, though court judges have generally recognized local officials’ right to impose reasonable restrictions related to public health and safety concerns.
Based on initial elevation and site plans submitted to the town, the existing single-story pharmacy building, which dates back to 1938, will be renovated to create a grand lobby and worship area with a pair of restrooms.
The two-story addition will include a 5,600 square foot prayer area on the second floor, where more bathrooms, a kitchenette, an administrative office area and conference room, and a small room for social activities will be situated. The third story will be the location of a large open area for social events.
Initial plans show the exterior facade of the redevelopment being covered with a combination of red-brick masonry and other composite materials. Meanwhile, the existing 18-space parking area on the downtown parcel would be reconfigured to make room for a total of 26 spots.
Just last month, CPDC officials continued a public hearing regarding an earlier 40R redevelopment plan for 25 Haven St. that was first unveiled for the long vacant pharmacy in July. That proposal, pitched by site owner and Wakefield resident Walderi Lima under Reading’s smart growth overlay district regs, has run into some criticism due to concerns that the upper-story housing component is too dense.
Heading into June’s meeting, months had elapsed since Lima’s development team had appeared to update the CPDC on a counter proposal to reduce the number of housing units down to 12 apartments.
“From my understanding, they’re reviewing the options they have and deciding whether to transfer ownership or continue on a development path and see what’s economically feasible [under 40R] for this site,” Reading Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol advised the CPDC officials during their June 12 meeting.
Lima is not yet abandoning the 40R plans, according to an agenda for Monday night’s meeting. The Reading Center landlord - apparently waiting to see what the outcome is on the competing mosque proposal - is instead asking the CPDC on Monday night to continue the public hearing on that 40R matter until August.
Originally constructed as Reading Municipal Light Department’s first headquarters, the old Rite Aid building is considered a historic structure from the art-deco design era.
Last December, the Select Board learned Walderi had listed the approximate .43-acre parcel for sale with a $2.6 million asking price. The town officials subsequently inquired about purchasing the property for use as a new senior center, but in February, the Select Board discarded that idea and instead unanimously voted to enter into negotiations to purchase the old Walgreen’s Pharmacy building at 17 Harnden St.
Town Manager Fidel Maltez, stating the older condition of the Rite Aid storefront, this winter suggested it would cost as much as $31.6 million to renovate the historic building into a three-story senior center. The pharmacy was shuttered back in 2018 and has remained vacant since.
The Select Board’s negotiations to acquire the Walgreen’s building fell through earlier this spring.
