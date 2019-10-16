READING – The town will hold an Economic Development Summit October 23rd at the Reading Library from 6:30-9 p.m.
The meeting will focus on what is now being called the Eastern Gateway, the commercial area from the Reading Light property on Ash Street to the railroad tracks and the Reading DPW yard. The meeting will be an opening presentation and community conversation about what might be possible for the area.
Recommendations regarding future planning and economic development in the Eastern Gateway are to:
Adopt local policies and practices that will facilitate compact development and mixed-use in transit accessible areas
Enhance walkability and connectivity within and between priority redevelopment areas
Build community and activate public spaces through cultural economic development and placemaking initiatives
Attract and retain existing local businesses
Brand and market Reading to attract new investment and customers
Promote public/private partnerships and collaboration to maximize redevelopment potential
While this event is open to the public planners ask that you kindly RSVP on our event page here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/74691760065.
The below initiatives including Eastern Gateway Urban Design and the Green International Associates Walkers Brook Drive Corridor Analysis will be discussed at this forum.
Eastern Gateway Urban Design - Gamble Associates- Housing Choice Grant
The Town of Reading has hired Gamble Associates, an urban design consultant, to work with Town staff to lead a community visioning process for the New Crossing Road Redevelopment District priority redevelopment area. The goal of this project is to engage in a public visioning and planning process with a goal to develop urban design scenarios and market analysis to explore the viability these scenarios. The urban design and planning team will facilitate a public process and develop a vision for what mixed-use development might look like in this area to meet current and future community needs. This urban design process is funded by a competitive Massachusetts Housing Choice Community Grant, which the Town Economic Development and Planning Division received.
Walkers Brook Drive Comprehensive Corridor Analysis & Conceptual Redesign- Green International Associates
The Town has hired Green International Associates, a traffic consulting firm, to work with Town staff on providing a holistic corridor analysis and conceptual redesign of the Walkers Brook Drive area. The study will include a review of exising documentation, traffic counts, accident data analysis, conceptual design development.
Connectivity between the Town's two primary commercial areas - Walkers Brook and downtown Reading- will also be explored as a tangential part of this analysis and consist of big picture conceptual review and evaluation for improvements at similar levels to MassDot Complete Streets Tier 2 Plan. In addition, accessibility to Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield will also be studied in a similar way.
The purpose of this analysis is to lay the foundation for future design, engineering, and infrastructure improvement implementation. This corridor analysis is funded partially by the Town and a future payment is expected from the Eaton Lakeview 40B project developers.
For more information visit the Town’s Economic Development web site page or contact Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer.
This is part of the Town sponsored visioning series with funding from the Mass. Housing Choice grant
program.
