To the Reading community Rylie Lane is an
enthusiastic, intuitive, resourceful person. In her previous years, she has attended Woodville Elementary School, Alice M. Barrows Elementary School, Walter Parker Middle School and Reading Memorial High School.
Rylie shared, “I would describe myself as a hard working, busy person that loves to explore new things.”
An exciting moment for Rylie during her high school years was her junior year prom.
She notes, “Seeing the whole school dressed up was very exciting. Being able to wear the dress of my dreams with all my friends made the night even more special.”
She talks about how her high school experience has significantly taught her lessons she needed in her life and the relationships she has made.
Rylie has been involved in French club, Psychology club since junior year. She has recently become an officer in Culture club for her senior year.
With Rylie’s consistent work ethic, she was an honor roll student every year. For this year, Rylie’s classes include Honors Movement of Poetry, Honors Horror and Fear, Child Development, Calculus, AP Government, Digital photography, Figure Studio, and Illustration Studio.
Rylie shared that her past favorite courses were Mr. Mooney’s Algebra 2 and Honor Psychology with Ms. Fedele.
Throughout high school, Rylie shared that there was one class that influenced her growth.
She states, “Honors Spanish 4 taught by Mr. Bosco has made a huge impact on my development and understanding of Spanish. It really challenged my understanding of the language and even though it was really
stressful I learned so
much throughout the whole year.”
Rylie also wants to share some thanks to some special people.
She said, “I would like to thank Mr. Radvany and Mr. Cabanas for always having the best interest in mind for me, supporting me, and caring for me. I would also like to thank my friends Maddy Gray, Yasmine Saheb, and Cory Kehoe who have always been there for me and sharing some of my best memories.”
Outside of school, Rylie has worked at Designer Shoe Warehouse in Woburn since last year, which is a retail store that offers brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear and accessories.
Some quick fun facts about Rylie are that her favorite food is pasta. The Notebook is Rylie’s favorite movie. Rylie’s favorite quote is said by Winnie the Pooh “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
In the future, Rylie wants to major in Psychology. She shares that she wants to understand humans and try her best in any possible way to help future generations.
