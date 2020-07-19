READING – At the end of a long evening of discussion, the School Committee at their latest meeting apparently had no energy or appetite for a change in leadership as they voted to continue under the steady hand of veteran School Committee member Chuck Robinson.
Robinson was nominated for another year as chair by Shawn Brandt and Carla Nazzaro nominated Tom Wise for the post. There had not been any indication at prior meetings that Robinson was seeking another term, but he was elected unanimously and the senior member on the board agreed to continue as chair.
Robinson will continue to lead the schools through what is expected to be another difficult year as the school board grapples with the continued menace of COVID19 and the reopening of school in the fall. He will also lead the schools through the search for a new Superintendent of Schools to take over July 1, 2021 as Dr. John Doherty steps down after a dozen years of leading the Reading schools.
In the selection of vice chair, Brandt nominated the current vice chair, Tom Wise to continue in his role and he was also elected unanimously as there were no other nominations.
