READING – Let’s be honest. It’s doubtful a single Reading resident cares about Select Board Communication Policy 1.4.1. But, send an email to the board that somehow falls through the cracks, something that you care about. Anger, frustration ... what’s wrong with town government?
For more than a year the Select Board has been working to “close the loop,” as chair Mark Dockser calls it, by updating their communications policy. The goal is simple. If you communicate with the town, you deserve a well-thought-out answer. Board member Anne Landry has been working with Town Manager Bob LeLacheur on a revised policy that got a thumbs up from fellow board members at last week’s meeting.
“There hasn’t been a solid policy to provide that balls aren’t dropped,” said Landry. “We found that we really needed some stronger policy to ensure that the board closes the loop on resident inquiries that come into us.”
The effort to update the communications policy goes back to 2019 when Vanessa Alvarado and Landry formed a subcommittee to update the policy and come up with a new social media policy. But the subcommittee format presented a challenge. Landry and Alvarado couldn’t just chat on the phone. They had to post “meetings” on the town website, do it in advance, and find a meeting location so anyone interested could attend.
As a result, the two abandoned the subcommittee format and Alvarado worked on the social media component while Landry and LeLacheur focused on communication with the public, along with communications between LeLacheur and the board. That work resulted in the new Select Board policy that was applauded by fellow board members last week.
“I was happy to take this on,” said Landry. “It seemed like one of the most basic responsibilities of the board, ensuring that residents received substantive responses to their inquiries and concerns.”
As far as the social media component, it’s on hold for now.
“It may be something that we’ll come back to,” said Landry. “We’ve kind of put it on hold. The focus of the board has been more on making sure we’re closing the loop with residents and that emails that come into the board not only receive an acknowledgment but receive a substantive response.”
Communication is a word that’s been used a lot in the past year, not always in a flattering way. It came up during discussions of the Venetian Moon tent, the town manager’s job review, and currently with the Auburn Street water tower.
Landry said working with LeLacheur has been a great experience that will benefit the board, LeLacheur, as well as residents.
“It’s been very good to work with Bob. He’s helped me think through language that will be workable. We wanted to write it so it would provide some clearer expectations for residents, the board, and staff as to what to expect when an inquiry comes into the board. And, what the board can expect from Bob and from staff in terms of getting information back to the board that can allow for a response. So, we wanted to have clear expectations and we also wanted to ensure that it wasn’t so over-written and rigid that it would be difficult to implement. Bob was helpful in that part.”
The new policy, like the old, doesn’t make for exciting reading. Take a look at one section.
“Electronic correspondence sent to the whole Select Board will be made available to the public in their next available meeting packet, unless the correspondence is from or pertains to a minor child, the correspondence involves privileged legal material, or otherwise on the advice of Town Counsel.”
Exciting or not, Dockser agreed that it’s necessary.
"One of the key issues the board faces is communications between the Board and Town Staff and also to and from the community. The current Select Board communications policy left some issues vague in terms of how we all receive and share information to represent the community and to be compliant with Open Meeting Law. The work that Anne and Bob did in suggesting policy updates addresses these points and met with agreement from the board at a recent meeting.
“One area that many board members have commented on is to improve how we “close the loop” and follow-up on issues brought before us. In some cases, it can make sure that board members and the public know that an issue has been resolved. It can also allow for regular feedback to the board and community about continuing activities and those not yet resolved. The suggested changes address these areas nicely in my view. I look forward to more public discussion and then voting to amend the policy probably in late February. “
Which means in a little over six weeks a process that started more than a year ago will cross the finish line.
“I think it’s important to residents because it ensures that they will receive a substantive response to their inquiries,” said Landry. “Under this new policy, assuming it’s adopted, there will be a new tracking system for incoming requests and inquiries with updates in public to the board and residents on an on-going basis at meetings.”
Before that lawyers will have their say on the policy, then there will be a public hearing. Landry hasn’t received any feedback from the public regarding the communication policy, at least directly.
“Certainly, we’ve heard from residents, ‘what’s going on with the inquiry that I sent,’ so I know that there is, not necessarily a want for a communications policy, but I believe that there is a desire among residents for the board to set clear expectations around issuing responses to resident’s concerns and inquiries.”
Exciting? Probably not. Unless of course you’re the one hitting send on an email to the town.
