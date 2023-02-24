This week’s Senior Profile showcases Nora Flaherty, a kind, dedicated, and supportive senior at Reading Memorial High School. Nora loves giving a helping hand to her community and is always willing to go the extra mile to make someone's day brighter. She is able to show this through becoming class President during both her Junior and Senior years at the high school.
Nora adds, “I hope to be inclusive and kind to all students at RMHS and be a positive person that people can rely on to accomplish things they want to see happen at the school.” Before entering the high school, Nora attended Alice M Barrows Elementary School and Walter S Parker Middle School.
This year, Nora is taking a great number of advanced classes, which goes to show her eagerness to learn. Her courses for her senior year are AP French, AP Calc BC, AP Biology, AP US Government, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Story Writing, and Endicott College International Studies. Her past favorite course load during her junior year had to be AP Language and Composition.
She states, “I think knowing how to write towards a specific audience and understanding why an author speaks the way they do is an extremely important skill I’ll be able to use in whatever profession I enter after college.”
When asked about teachers and classes that have made an influence on her development she states, “Both AP Physics taught by Mr. McIntire and AP Biology with Mr. Albright have approached learning in unique ways that are less focused on grades and more on developing skills. Each class has given me the opportunity to work in labs with my classmates to apply our understanding of topics to our work. I feel like I earned the grade I deserved in both classes by doing the work I choose deliberately.”
Nora shared that her most memorable memory from high school was coming up with and planning homecoming week. She adds, “For me and a lot of other seniors especially, between spirit week, the football game, and the dance, it was a really unique time where everyone felt connected. Especially after COVID it was important for people to feel a part of the school again and I think that we accomplished that and I am hoping it becomes a tradition that continues after we graduate.”
Nora has been playing on the girls Field Hockey team all throughout the four years of high school. This year she played on the Varsity Field Hockey team as a forward. Nora shares that her most exciting memory comes from when her Field Hockey team won the second round of the tournament.
She adds, “It was a really hard fought game, it was raining and it was already in double overtime. After winning in a shootout, the whole team ran onto the field and hugged. After spending a whole season together, the team was so close and every player was like a second family, and it was so exciting to watch and support each other, especially during the tournament.”
Throughout high school, Nora has always been an active participating member of the RMHS community. Since freshman year she has been a part of the French club and has been appointed Historian during her senior year. She joined Habitat for Humanity Club during her junior and senior year and she was Homecoming Committee President this year.
For work, Nora has been employed at Public Kitchen in Reading as a food runner and host. She is also a lifeguard at Meadowbrook Golf Club in the summer and teaches both group and private swim lessons to the kids that go there.
When given the opportunity, Nora frequently spends her time volunteering around the community. Over the summer she went on the Habitat for Humanity Trip to Winston Salem, North Carolina where they worked on building a house.
She states, “It was a really amazing experience where we were able to help a community provide better housing for people who needed it helping to overall make a difference in poverty in our country.”
Outside of school, Nora loves reading, baking, and spending quality time with her friends and family.
Some quick fun facts about Nora are that her favorite food is fruit and her favorite dessert is cookies. Julia Roberts is her favorite actress. Her favorite movie is “Little Women”. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is her favorite book. Her favorite animal is her dog Sunny. Finally, her favorite quote is “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow you gotta put up with the rain!” which is said by Dolly Parton.
In the future, Nora plans on studying business. She hopes to major in operations and information management.
Nora resides on Bond St. and has two siblings, Will Flaherty (19) and Finn Flaherty (15).
