READING – During Tuesday’s Town Meeting, Bob LeLachuer gave a quick overview of town government’s portion of the FY22 budget. At the beginning of the Town Manager’s presentation, he told Town Meeting members, most of whom were watching virtually from their kitchens, family rooms, or bedrooms, to “feel free to circle back to any of these.”
The circling back didn’t take long.
Town Meeting members added an $80,000 a year mental health staff position, after hearing LeLacheur say the town couldn’t afford it. Minutes later, the members voted down an attempt by Reading’s longest serving Town Meeting member to stop the creation of a new Director of Equity and Social Justice position under the library budget.
The library position has been a much-discussed topic in Reading. From swastikas in school bathrooms to racial issues following the death of George Floyd, supporters say there are many reasons Reading needs the position. The idea was first discussed by the Select Board in 2018 and then proposed in December by the town’s ad hoc human rights committee.
But others in town say that if Reading wants more diversity in schools and town government, you don’t need a new staff position, you just need to do a better job hiring minorities. It all came to a head Tuesday and it started with a motion by Bill Brown, who has been a Town Meeting member for more than 50 years.
Those familiar with Brown heard a familiar refrain. He mentioned everything from his Jewish uncle to the bathrooms at Town Hall. He talked about his service in the Air Force, including a story that included a word that drew a warning from Town Moderator Alan Foulds. Then Brown got to the library position.
“This position cannot do anything. They cannot persecute anybody that uses graffiti, swastikas, or whatever. To me it’s just a feel good,” said Brown. “You’re going to get people together for the same idea. You’re all going to hug each other and say what a wonderful job. And I guarantee you, two years down the road, this position will be so overwhelmed we’ll have to have another position. We’ve seen that many, many times.”
Officially Brown proposed a motion to amend Line Item L91 in Article 16 by removing $70,000 from the proposed library budget. While not mentioning the new position, the $70,000 represents the salary of the position.
Following Brown’s motion, Town Meeting reacted.
“As Mr. Brown pointed out, it is not an authoritative [position], nor is it meant to be,” said Library Director Amy Lannon. “DEI work is usually not accomplished through enforcement and authoritative work. It’s done through education and understanding.”
Select Board member Mark Dockser was next.
“I speak in opposition to the proposed amendment,” said Dockser, who outlined many of his reasons in support of the new position during his State of the Town address to open Town Meeting. “[The position] is one of the two highest priorities for the town in this budget and has the support of town department heads. It has the unanimous support of the Library Board of Trustees, is one of the Select Board’s top priorities for the town and won the Select Board’s strong support.
“Bottom line, we have an opportunity to become a more welcoming community and to join the every-growing ranks of communities prioritizing a Director of Equity and Social Justice. This supports our residents, our students, our businesses, patrons and visitors to the town. I encourage my fellow residents to join me in supporting this need, this effort, this line in the budget and voting down the amendment to reduce the wage line item.”
Another 20 speakers followed, with most in support of creating the position. Some had specific questions about how the position would work, including open meeting law concerns. But Town Counsel Ivria Fried said it was a “complex legal issue” with many issues to be dealt with should the position be approved.
With 23 residents still waiting in a virtual line to speak, member Kaitlyn Mercurio called for a vote. The motion to subtract $70,000 from the library budget failed with 130 voting no, 44 yes, and four abstained. Some of the 23 members wishing to speak expressed frustration on social media but Day 4 of Town Meeting Thursday night will start with a vote on the library budget so those 23 will get a second chance to speak.
The proposal to create add a mental health position came from Town Meeting member John Sasso. It wasn’t an original idea but credit Sasso for getting the ball rolling. The position is one that LeLachuer has long wanted but never seemed to make the final budget cut.
“We would like to add a civilian position,” said LeLacheur Tuesday. “Last year I thought we’d add it this year. This year I hope we add it next year. The mental health demand on the department now is enormous.”
The town allocates $30,000 a year to outsource its mental health needs. But most acknowledge it falls short in 2021.
“It is only a 9 to 5, Monday to Friday service so it’s not as ideal as having our own employee who could go out with police officers on a call but it’s the best we can do I think for right now,” said LeLacheur. “We had hoped that the out-sourced service [Interface] would be available on wider hours but it’s not looking like that. To be fair, it’s a college using graduate students so we can’t expect it to be the same as a staff position.”
The $80,000 amount was a guess by Sasso, a figure made necessary by Town Meeting rules. “I’m going to throw a number out,” said Sasso.
“I am more than happy to support this,” said Town Meeting member Nancy Docktor. “I am just thrilled that Town Meeting is spending so much time talking about mental health. And $80,000 sounds like peanuts because it would be something we would use every single day, not something that would be used two or three times a year. So, I’m fully in support of this.”
Others joined in support of the motion, even as members had questions for the role of the individual, how it compared to the school social worker as well as how Elliot Emergency Services would factor in. Elliott Emergency Services is a 24/7 mental health service that is currently available to residents. There were questions about the job description, and who the individual would answer to. But no member questioned the need for additional mental health services in town.
“I think we’ve all had to experience the fallout of this surge in mental health needs in our community,” said member Sarah Brukilacchio. “There are so many young people that are in crisis. Trying to figure out the access in an emergency situation as just a regular person is really challenging and very scary … I think this is something that if we can make this happen, we need to make it happen.”
“As a mental health professional who’s been doing the work for about 25 years, I’m really heartened by all the discussion that’s happened around this,” said Steven Zessis. “I’d like to thank everybody.”
Eventually Sasso’s amendment came to a vote and the position was approved with 137 members voting yes, 41 no, with one abstention.
The $80,000 will come from the town’s free cash supply and go into the Public Safety wage line. In response from a question by Linda Snow Dockser, LeLacheur pledged to use it for the new position.
“I have a clear understanding that adding a mental health staff resource under the Coalition, is requested and that’s what will happen,” said LeLacheur.
With the continuation of article 16 and four final articles, Town Meeting resumes Thursday at 7:30.
