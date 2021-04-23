READING - The latest local COVID-19 statistics issued by the state yesterday shows a continued improvement in the community's virus transmission dynamics for the third consecutive week.
As reported on Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) through the release of its weekly community-level pandemic numbers, the percentage of town residents testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from 2.51 to 2.12 percent.
Meanwhile, the community's average daily incidence rate, a calculation that contrasts newly confirmed and infective COVID-19 cases to overall population size, also moved downwards from 18.3 to 15.7.
DPH had since last August compiled local COVID-19 transmission metrics in an easy to read weekly report format. However, at the outset of this month, the public health authorities without explanation halted that practice and instead began merging the data into a daily interactive COVID-19 display on Mass. DPH's website.
When first introducing the community-level COVID-19 reports in August of 2020 to help school districts make reopening decisions, the state identified case positivity and daily incidence rate statistics as the most important factors for cities and towns to consider when determining the severity local disease outbreaks.
Though the label no longer has anything to do with pivoting between remote and in-person learning models in public school facilities, the state's entire color-coded COVID-19 classification system is based exclusively on the two metrics.
Reading has now been labeled as a moderate risk or "yellow" community in terms of COVID-19 transmission rates since Jan. 28, and the latest trend leaves the town within reach of the coveted “green” or low risk status. In order to achieve that green label, Reading’s average daily incidence rate would need to drop by another five points to 10 cases per 100,000.
Though the latest community surveillance report shows both key COVID-19 indicators dropping, Reading transmission statistics did oscillating in the other direction for a few weeks in late February and early March.
Nevertheless, that early spring upswing proved unremarkable when contrasted with the dramatic spike in new virus cases during the winter.
Since the beginning of March, the town’s average daily incidence rate has dropped by about 3 points from an 17.8 on March 4 to yesterday's 15.7 percent figure. During the same timeframe, the town's case positivity rate has declined by an even lower rate from the 2.24 percent during the first week of March to yesterday's 2.12 percent figure.
By contrast, during the month of December, when public health officials began sounding the alarm about statewide spikes in new COVID-19 cases, Reading’s daily incidence just about tripled from a 21.4 on Dec. 3 to 59.6 on Dec. 29. The municipality's case positivity rate during that same period also rose by about 3 percent from 3.07 to 6.15 percent.
The town’s second surge in cases peaked in mid-January.
The average daily incidence rate crested at 79 on Jan. 14, when Reading also recorded its highest case positivity rate to date with a 8.15 percent calculation.
To date, according to the latest DPH report, some 2,027 Reading residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since local officials confirmed the municipality’s first case in March of 2020. Presently, around60 residents have been ordered into home isolation after testing positive for suspected active or infective cases of the virus.
