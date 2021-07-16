LONG WAIT IS OVER - This March of 2020 photo was taken the last time the Select Board met in person for a Town Hall meeting. At the time, former Select Board Chair Vanessa Alvarado was still a member of the board and Select Board member Carlo Bacci had just been elected to office. Other members attended the gathering via a conference call. The Select Board will feature a similar hybrid meeting format when they return to an in-person meeting setting next week.