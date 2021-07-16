READING – After 40 virtual meetings, the Reading Select Board will meet in-person Tuesday for the first time since March 17, 2020.
The meeting will take place in the community room of the Reading Public Library starting at 7 p.m. The format will be hybrid, meaning board members will have the option of appearing in person or joining via Zoom.
That March 17 meeting had a different look than what residents will see Tuesday. Vanessa Alvarado was the chair, before handing off the gavel to Mark Dockser. That meeting was held in the Select Board Meeting room in Town Hall. Alvarado, Carlo Bacci, and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur were the only three in attendance that night, with Dockser, Karen Herrick and Anne Landry joining remotely.
Since then, Chris Haley has replaced Alvarado and Herrick, as the new chair, will lead her first in-person meeting.
"This will be the first, regular in-person meeting of the Reading Select Board since March 2020,” said Herrick. “With the support of Town Manager, Bob LeLacheur, Town staff, and RCTV we will continue to conduct the important business of the Town while safe guarding the health and well-being of all participants.
“Governor Baker extended COVID 19 related provisions allowing the full use of remote meeting options by all public bodies through April 1, 2022. We are fortunate in Reading to have a number of public spaces available to support hybrid remote/ in-person meetings. Each Board and Committee as well as Town Meeting has the flexibility to determine the approach they deem appropriate in the coming months."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.