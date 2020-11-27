READING – There will be no 200-foot cell tower constructed on Auburn Street. Or at least that seems a reasonable conclusion after a nearly five-hour Select Board meeting Tuesday.
If you’re keeping score at home, the meeting included 19 emails opposed to the Auburn Street cell tower, three residents speaking against the cell tower, and a 5-0 vote that will prevent the town from building a cell tower.
It was an odd discussion, starting with an agenda that allotted just 15 minutes for an update on the Auburn Street water tank. There was no hope of sticking to that time table, despite the fact the two people responsible for providing the update – Town Manager Bob LeLacheur and Town Engineer Ryan Percival -- weren’t in attendance. But again, an asterisk. LeLacheur didn’t join the zoom session on RCTV because he was ill. But that didn’t stop him from emailing in responses to issues brought up by board members.
And about that motion, which was made by Vanessa Alvarado and passed, 5-0. It only deals with the town constructing that “200-foot” cell tower, mentioned in numerous emails from residents. See for yourself.
Move to indefinitely postpone the proposal of the town constructing a separate and free standing cell tower to support the carriers’ equipment on the Auburn Street water tower site.
The need to replace the 110-foot water tower, which also holds the cellular equipment of three companies, is the starting point of a process that started years ago. Everyone agrees the water tower should be replaced. Initially the plan was to replace the cell equipment on the new tower but a building security study pushed the town in the direction of building a new cell tower a few feet away from the new water tower. Percival and LeLachuer discussed that idea at a June Select Board meeting. But once the neighbors caught wind of the plan, a protest arose.
The Oct. 20 board meeting ended with members clearly opposed to the idea of a cell tower in the neighborhood and they asked the town to go back to the drawing board. That included regular updates, which started Tuesday night.
There was news on the water tower, this time from Percival but emailed by LeLacheur to board chair Mark Dockser.
“The earliest bid date is May of 2021 with construction in the fall of 2021,” said Dockser/LeLacheur/Percival. “Alternatives to telecom equipment would therefore be needed about nine months from now.”
Dockser was satisfied with the update and added his own comments.
“What I was hoping to accomplish, No. 1, is make sure that there is urgency to getting the water tank activities moving. And that timeline, that seems to be what’s going on. No. 2, there will be a period of time when the communications have to come off the existing tower. I think that the board at our last big discussion shared a desire that the equipment would go back up onto the new tower. There would be some gap in time. The question is, what happens during that gap in time. What I would like to hear, is what is happening with public safety transmission and what options we might have with that. I would ask that we get some specific updates on that at the earliest possible date.”
Dockser spoke of negotiating with cell carriers to figure out a way to provide a temporary solution to cell coverage while the water tank was being replaced.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where we’ve told them they can’t do something, and then they essentially use the power that they have through the courts to say we’ll put something up where ever we want to. That’s a bad outcome. My hope had been that we’d learn more from the carriers about public safety, but we haven’t yet.”
Alvarado wasn’t having any of it.
“I’m a little frustrated at where we are this evening, given the number of conversations we’ve had about this over the course of the last few months. I don’t understand how we still don’t know where we’re putting the existing equipment when this water tower needs to be replaced. This has been going on for four years. We just keep pushing this off and it’s not getting us anywhere. The water tower has to be replaced.”
As she spoke, LeLacheur hit send and thru Dockser responded.
“We were asked to prioritize the water tank aspect and that has happened thoroughly now, in terms of when and how,” said LeLacheur.
“With all due respect, that isn’t the case,” said Alvarado. “The water tower replacement cannot happen unless we have an alternative solution for the existing equipment on the water tower. That includes public safety equipment, as well as existing cell equipment. They’re one in the same. The separate, free standing cell tower in my opinion needs to be taken off the table as a point of conversation.”
Others joined in. Anne Landry agreed with Dockser and had concerns about how a vote on Alvarado’s motion might push the cell tower into another neighborhood. She also wasn’t prepared to vote on the issue, given the nature of the agenda item listed as an “update.”
Karen Herrick wanted movement on replacing the water tower.
“I’m tired of taking up our time with this. We are the second Select Board to deal with this. That water tank is 3 ½ years overdue. I’d like to take the cell tower off the table as well. I think there are other options.”
Carlo Bacci was happy with the progress he saw.
“I wanted some hard dates and that seems to have happened. I disagree with putting all this on Bob. A lot of this is out of Bob’s hands. I know we have to put the wheels in motions. We’re moving in the right direction. I know the neighborhood wants a conclusion to this and so do I. But we’re moving the ball forward and that’s step one. Step two is what do we do with the equipment. It’s not our equipment. It’s the carriers’ equipment. Yes, we have our public safety to worry about but I think we’ll figure that out. I’m very confident in that.”
As he was speaking, there was more from LeLacheur.
“We will have a solution for the town equipment as a stand alone to meet the schedule mentioned earlier.”
Dockser was still against any motions at this point.
“Part of what we need to do here is come up with a solution to the situation as opposed to just putting another hurdle into the road.”
Discussion followed on the timeline for the project with Percival, thru town counsel, saying the cell equipment would be off the water tower for roughly one year. Covid and the difficulty in getting steel from China were the reasons for the increased timeline.
“I kind of wish Ryan was here,” said Landry at one point.
Alvarado then made her motion.
“That will harm our negotiating position, dramatically” said Dockser upon hearing it. “I don’t think it gets to the answer we’re looking for.”
But in the discussion that followed, there were tweaks and adjustments to the wording by board members along with thoughts from town counsel. Apparently, the changes were enough for Dockser, and to the surprise of many, he voted in favor of Alvarado’s motion.
“As a board, we’re saying we’re not in the cell tower business,” said Bacci. “We’re in the water tower replacement business that has equipment on it. And that’s it.”
There were other agenda items, all of which followed an hour-long executive session by the board to deal with litigation involving 59 Middlesex Ave.
The town’s Covid-19 Command team joined the meeting to update the board. Fire Chief Greg Burns said the town has received two reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency of $447,000 and $211,000. Gail Dowd reported that the School Department has distributed 50,376 meals to children since schools closed in March. Dowd joined with Police Chief David Clark and School Superintendent John Doherty in praising the Command team’s efforts and ability to work together.
The Reading Council for Girls, Inc., which owns Camp Rice Moody is in the process of transferring ownership of the eight-acre property to the Girl Scouts. Before completing that, the Council wants to protect the property from development with a conservation restriction, something that needed the approval of the Select Board. The Board voted 5-0 in favor of the conservation restriction and the plan will now head to the Secretary of Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs for final approval.
The board also approved adding Sohill Patel to the ownership group of BayState Liquors, approved a transfer of Fuddruckers liquor license to Haley Benitez, and approved a class II Motor Vehicle license request by JD Petroleum at 1337 Main Street. Members of RCTV were present to review their work in 2020, which included increased coverage of everything from town boards to Memorial Day, Veterans Day, racial rallies, and the virtual Porchfest over July 4th.
With the time closing in on midnight, it was a familiar scene for those veterans of viewing late-night board meetings. Dockser pushed his fellow members to get through the final agenda items, only to hear of their need for sleep. The board gets to do it all again Dec. 8.
