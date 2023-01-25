READING - The owners of two vacant downtown pharmacy spaces just confirmed their interest in selling their respective properties to the town for a new senior center.
During a meeting last night in Town Hall, Select Board Chair Mark Dockser announced that representatives from Jala Hospitality LLC submitted a formal proposal outlining the New Jersey group’s interest in selling the quarter-acre Walgreens Pharmacy building at 17 Harnden Street. Also responding to the RFP solicitation authorized by the Select Board in mid-December were representatives for 25 Haven Street LLC, the real-estate entity that owns the 8,000 square foot Rite Aid property at 25 Haven Street.
Notably, the town received just two bids from local landlords who believe their properties would be suitable for a new senior or intergenerational community center.
The sales proposals were both unsealed on Monday afternoon in Town Hall. Because the Select Board did not receive executive summaries about the responses until just before the start of last night’s gathering, the elected officials ruled out the possibility of voting immediately in favor of pursuing one of those offers over the other.
“We do not have to reach a decision this evening, but I think it would be worthwhile to discuss the proposals we received,” said Dockser. “I haven’t read all the non-priced [summaries of the bids], so it’s hard to fully evaluate them. I would suggest it’s not the night to make decisions.”
The Select Board later went into executive session for about an hour last night to discuss the financial terms included in those two proposals. No votes were taken, and the town officials revealed no further details or financial specifics around the offers.
However, recent real-estate transactions involving both parcels does give some insight into what it will likely cost for town officials to acquire the property.
For example, last December, when the Select Board instructed Town Manager Fidel Maltez to solicit a fresh round of RFP’s for the senior center project, the new owners of the Rite Aid site off of Haven Street had just listed the approximate half-acre property for sale with a $2.6 million asking price.
Assessed by the town at $2 million, the old building dates back to 1938 and was purchased in May of 2020 by Wakefield residents Walderi and Claire Lima - who have direct connections to the construction industry.
Meanwhile, Reading previously entertained the possibility of purchasing the Walgreens site after advertising an original RFP for the senior center project over the summer. At the time, the old owners of the 14,325 square foot building offered to lease the building to the town at a starting rent of $18,000 a month or to sell the property for $7 million - minus a $2 million seller’s credit.
Just last month, BH Waltham II, the Reading Center property’s old ownership group, sold the property to Jala Hospitality for $6.5 million.
