READING – Forty-eight percent of Reading residents said they’d prefer an all-ages community center over a senior center.
That was one small part of a survey that was broken down and explained by Caitlin Coyle and Ceara Somerville from the Center for Social & Demographic Research on Aging, part of the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
At a joint meeting of the Council on Aging (COA) and the Reading Center For Active Living Committee (ReCalc), Coyle and Somerville previewed the presentation they will make before the Select Board next Tuesday. It included both numbers – 68 percent said they’d use a new center – and familiar needs, like parking and transportation. There was no mention of the Walgreens building.
And with town budgets also coming up next week, it included frustration with the current Pleasant Street Center and a plea for the town to increase the amount of money spent on elder services.
“We do not have an inclusive policy in Reading and I’m hoping it will get better,” said COA chair Marilyn Shapleigh. “It’s still very much the mindset that the elderly shutter down for the night at 4 in the afternoon. And there are ones who do. But not everyone and I think we found there are quite a few people over age 60 who are still working and we’re just excluded. It’s that simple.”
While opinions mattered, it was the survey that was the sole agenda item Wednesday.
“I love the fact that 68 percent said they’re either very likely or somewhat likely to participate in a new center,” said ReCalc member and Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “That’s kind of a highlight in terms of what’s going on here.”
“The other thing that really stood out for me was the need for more education,” Dockser continued. “A lot of people aren’t familiar with the Pleasant Street Center, the fact that it’s not meeting our needs, the fact that it hasn’t been meeting our needs for quite a while. I think that’s a well-kept secret at the moment.”
“The residents of Reading do not realize that that building is too small,” said COA member Rosemarie DeBenedetto.
The survey also revealed other details, some new, some familiar.
Twenty-six percent of Reading residents are age 60 or older. That number is expected to climb to 30 percent by 2030 as the growth of the older adult population is expected to outpace overall growth.
Forty-three percent didn’t care if the new center was in the downtown area, or outside downtown. Only 32 percent favored a downtown location. Those numbers work against the Walgreens site. While 48 percent want a community center over a senior-only center, respondents said the community center should have designated space and programs for those 60-plus.
Regardless of community or senior center, residents said parking, a variety of programing, adaptable space, and separate space for programming by age, were the most important attributes of a new center.
Residents were clear in what they wanted inside a new center with multipurpose space for small group activities as well as indoor exercise space for classes.
As for accessibility features, residents want no or little cost to participate in programs along with ample parking.
The survey also revealed a need to explain why a new center is needed and how it fit into the existing network of community resources. The new center should work hand-in-hand with the Burbank YMCA, the library, and the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The survey dispelled any notion that older residents want to be left on their own. Instead, it showed seniors are open to the idea of an all-ages community center as long as they can maintain some separate space, programs, and services for older residents. They also asked the town to consider the development of inter-generational programing in partnership with other town resources like the library and schools.
The survey said a new center should have sufficient capacity to meet a wide array of resident needs. A new center will need to have large rooms that can accommodate many participants and that can be divided into multiple smaller rooms. It should have classrooms and program rooms with technology for audio and visual presentations. It should have enough private office space for staff. And in a thought repeated by many during these discussions, a new building is no good without adequate staffing levels.
A new center should have night and weekend operations and programs. In addition to a main parking lot, it should include a satellite lot with shuttle transportation. And if seniors can’t drive, the town should develop door-to-door transportation services.
The late-summer survey was taken by 1,470 residents and is just one of many puzzle pieces the town will use to decide what form and where a new Senior/Community Center will go. There have been three community forums, four stakeholder focus groups, 15 site visits to neighboring communities by ReCalc members, and discussions by ReCalc, the Council on Aging, the Walgreens Site Working Group, and the Select Board.
Those discussions will continue Monday night at the next Council on Aging meeting, and Tuesday with the Select Board.
