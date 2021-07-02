READING - As the towns’ citizenry gets ready to celebrate the long Fourth of July weekend, the community’s COVID-19 outbreak indicators hovered at the lowest levels seen since the novel coronavirus first crossed in Reading in March of 2020.
According to the latest figures released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which tracks new community-level COVID-19 infections and similar pandemic metrics, Reading has recorded fewer than 10 new cases since the final days of May.
In fact, according to DPH statistics, between June 13 and June 26, not a single new COVID-19 infection was detected in the community.
By contrast, during the height of a second wave in new COVID-19 infections this past winter, it wasn’t uncommon for the community to track scores of newly confirmed cases in a single week. For example, in a DPH community-level report released on Jan. 7, public health officials tracked 161 new positive test results involving Reading residents during a one-week span.
The community’s COVID-19 outbreak, ranked by state officials as severe for an seven-week period between Dec. 17 and Jan. 28, began to slowly dissipate with the start of the 2021.
As of yesterday, Reading had for weeks been classified by the state as a “grey” municipality, a label that designates the spread of the viral contagion across the community as at nearly undetectable levels.
As of yesterday’s report, the town’s average daily incidence rate, a measure that compares new active infections over a two-week period to population size, had plummeted to 1. Meanwhile, the percentage of local residents testing positive for the SARS-Cov-2 pathogen that causes COVID-19 illnesses had dropped to .36 percent.
At the height of the public health emergency this winter, the town’s case positivity rate peaked at 79 on Jan. 14. The highest positivity rate was recorded on the same date, when a 8.15 percent rate was calculated.
Statewide, public health officials have similarly seen outbreak severity indicators drop off substantially from the highs witnessed at the height of the second wave over the winter.
For example, the statewide peak in the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases occurred on Jan. 8, when around 6,238 Massachusetts residents were testing positive for the viral infection on a daily basis. At around that same early January timeframe, around 2,300 people were hospitalized across the state due to complications from the contagion.
As of July 1, the seven-day average for newly recorded COVID-19 cases had dropped to 59.7, while roughly 100 people were reportedly being treated at hospitals in Massachusetts for the virus.
To date, 2,114 town residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections. According to the latest DPH figures, the Board of Health is not monitoring any active COVID-19 cases.
Public health officials, who are also tracking immunization rates by community, say at least 64 percent of Reading’s population is now fully vaccinated against the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Thousands of town residents are also partially vaccinated and awaiting their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
