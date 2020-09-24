READING – The School Committee last night endorsed the four season athletic schedule as presented by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) with specifics approved by the Middlesex League of which Reading is a member. The vote was necessary to allow remote learning students at Reading Memorial High School to participate in athletics and extra-curricular programs.
The committee also approved a reduction in the user fee from $325 to $250 per season based upon the shortened season format caused by adding a fourth season for football, cheering, volleyball, and girls swimming, all former fall sports which have been moved to February 22nd to April 25th. As proposed by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty the fees for marching band, chorus and drama were not changed because the length of their seasons remained the same. The current cap of $750 per athlete and $950 per family was not changed, nor were the fees for band, chorus and drama. If the season is shortened or stopped by the pandemic the fees will be further evaluated.
Athletic Director Tom Zaya was present for the remote meeting and said he along with the kids and coaches were looking forward to getting the new normal sports season going. He agreed with school Committee member John Parks that the soccer this year would not be like soccer from past years but it would be “better than nothing”.
Dr. Doherty added that if the schools went fully remote due to COVID there wouldn’t be any sports.
For Athletics, last week, the Middlesex League voted to have the following in place for the upcoming athletic seasons: Based on the recent most guidelines established by the EEA, DESE, MIAA, Middlesex League, and the Reading Public Schools the Middlesex League will be playing a modified fall athletic schedule.
The following is being proposed for the fall 2020 season: Boys Soccer (with modifications), Girls Soccer (with modifications), Field Hockey (with modifications), Golf, and Cross Country will take place this fall season. Tryouts/Practices will begin on Monday, September 21st .
Football, Cheering, Girls Volleyball, and Girls Swimming have been moved to the Fall2/Floating Season which will is currently scheduled from February 22nd -April 25th.
There will be a 10 game schedule for all varsity teams with the exception of Cross Country. They will have 5 meets. There will be a maximum of an 8 game schedule for all sub-varsity teams,( with the exception of Cross Country). All games will be played on Saturdays (10/3 to 11/21) and on the October and November Holidays (10/12 & 11/11). Golf will be played during the week based on availability of golf courses.
Reading will compete against one school in all sports on the same weekend to limit the contact with other communities. There will be no transportation provided to any games, home or away. Varsity Teams will practice 3 times per week and Sub-Varsity Teams will practice 2 times per week. There will be one fan permitted per student-athlete at each athletic contest. Because this is an evolving situation, all information above is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.