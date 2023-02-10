READING — Climbing is nothing new for Nerissa Kreher. The longtime Reading resident began her career as a pediatric endocrinologist and worked her way up to becoming a highly regarded executive in the biotech world.
But over the next week, Kreher’s journey to help rid the world of disease will reach literal new heights.
This week Kreher is flying to Tanzania, where she and a team of fellow biotech executives will attempt to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro as part of the Climb to Fight Cancer, a fundraiser supporting the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
The group has already raised more than $1 million, and Kreher herself has personally raised more than $52,000 in tribute to her late mother.
“She died of gastric cancer when I was 20 years old,” said Kreher, who currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “So of course any cancer research is near and dear to my heart.”
Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa, a freestanding volcano that reaches 19,341 feet above sea level and towers above the surrounding plains. Though reaching the summit does not require advanced mountaineering skills, it still presents a substantial physical challenge, particularly at higher elevations.
Kreher, who left for Africa on Wednesday, expects it will take her group five days to summit and another two days to descend via the Machame route. Though she does have some hiking experience, this trip will be orders of magnitude bigger than anything she’s attempted before.
“I have climbed in the Sierra Nevada and I’m an active person, I’m a yoga teacher, but I actually don’t have a ton of this kind of hiking experience,” Kreher said. “I’ve certainly never been to an elevation of 19,500 feet.”
Kreher’s group was assembled by Seattle writer and entrepreneur Luke Timmerman, who successfully summitted Mt. Everest in 2018 to support the Fred Hutch and subsequently created a fundraising team to summit Kilimanjaro in 2019. Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the group trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2022 and are now returning to Kilimanjaro.
In order to participate all 21 team members committed to raising $50,000, and Kreher said the local community has played a huge role in helping her reach that ambitious goal, as have those she works with in the biotech field.
“My local Reading friends have been incredibly supportive helping me think of ways to raise money,” Kreher said. “A friend helped me organize an Apple Watch raffle in the community, and larger companies that support the biotech and pharma ecosystem, so recruitment companies, our lab and realtor companies, of course the company I work for has been a generous sponsor.”
Though Kreher may not have previously been an avid hiker, she acknowledged the training might have helped her catch the bug. To prepare for her trip she and the other Boston-based participants have regularly hiked in the Fells and Blue Hills, and last month a group also summited Mt. Pierce in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains.
With so much to see in New England, Kreher said she doesn’t expect Kilimanjaro to be the end of her hiking journey.
“This training for Kilimanjaro has really helped me explore our whole surrounding area,” she said. “I suspect I’ll continue to hike, trek and climb for the foreseeable future.”
***
Those interested in contributing to
Nerissa Kreher’s fundraising efforts
can do so at this link: https://
secure.fredhutch.org/site/TR/Climb/FredHutchinsonCancerResearchCenter?px=2016720&pg=personal&fr_id=2050.
