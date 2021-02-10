READING - Local public safety and health officials late last week reluctantly shelved plans to manage large-scale vaccination clinics after state leaders made clear cities and towns will play a limited role in COVID-19 immunization efforts.
In a letter addressed to the whole community last Friday, Town Manager Robert LeLacheur vented some of Town Hall’s frustrations with Governor Charles Baker and the Mass. Department of Public Health’s (DPH) recent announcement that cities and towns will be relegated to the sidelines for the bulk of the state’s three-phased vaccination plan.
According to LeLacheur, the move towards a regionalized vaccine clinic model with an online-based pre-registration process comes as the state geared up for this week’s Phase 2 launch of Massachusetts’ vaccination plan.
“Please know that no one can do more to protect the health and wellness of the Reading community than each of you – and please remember to look after each other. Two days ago, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts changed their approach to Covid-19 vaccinations, with an emphasis on state-run large sites and online sign ups,” wrote the town manager.
“Your emergency management team in Reading is prepared to run large scale local clinics, as town and school staff have worked collaboratively and diligently through the myriad of logistics to make this happen. However, those plans were shelved by the new approach by the state, as we have been told that we will receive a maximum of 100 doses per week for the foreseeable future,” he later elaborates in the letter.
Under Phase 2 of the state vaccination plan, which began on Monday, residents aged 75 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 jabs created by either Pfizer or Moderna. Both pharmaceutical firms have been granted an emergency use authorization for their experimental MRna vaccines by federal authorities.
After individuals 75 and older have been given a chance to receive the vaccines, the target populations will be expanded to citizens aged 65 and older. The last part of Phase 2, expected to begin sometime between now and the end of March, will include any individual with two or more series medical conditions, public school teachers and DPW workers, and a broad range of “essential” workers like those employed at grocery stores, the transportation industry, and in key logistics sectors.
Phase 3, which entails offering the vaccine free-of-charge to the rest of the population, is expected to begin in April.
Those looking to register for a COVID-19 vaccine or find out where they can obtain a shot are advised to visit the state’s vaccination site by typing https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine into a web browser.
LeLacheur in his recent letter to the community also recommended a number of other resources and links, including:
• https://www.maimmunizations.org/clinic/search for a map of the state’s clinic sites;
• https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations-for-individuals-in-eligible-groups-and-phases for a map of a combination of state and privately-run clinics;
• and www.readingma.gov for other details about the town’s response to COVID-19.
According to the town manager, though Reading will not be managing large clinics, public health officials do hope to allocate their limited stock of vaccines towards frail and homebound residents.
“We began the process to reach out proactively to lists of the frail and fragile residents that would most need our help. This help ranges from online computer assistance through medical rides. We have also contemplated delivering services to our home bound residents. However, our resources have been swamped by hundreds of incoming calls in the past 48 hours – very understandably,” he explained.
“I believe the new approach by the state is a good one, and will, err… overcome some of that local charm when we are ready for broad vaccine distribution at Phase 3 sometime in the spring. In the meanwhile, we will advocate for more vaccine so that we may at least serve our most frail and fragile residents.”
To read LeLacheur’s letter to the community in its entirety, see Page A7.
