READING - A financial consultant will reportedly tonight recommend the implementation of a four-tiered billing structure for the town’s water and sewer service customers.
Building off of a concept introduced by Town Manager Fidel Maltez earlier this month, representatives from Framingham-based Abrahams Group will at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting propose a switch away from a single water and sewer rate and towards a system with multiple rates that fluctuate based on residential and commercial users’ total consumption per quarterly billing cycle.
The consulting firm, which is appearing before the Select Board during tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting in Town Hall, was hired in June of 2022 to conduct a financial analysis of Reading’s expected water and sewer revenues and expenditures over the next five years. Tonight’s presentation is tentatively set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
During a Select Board meeting earlier this month, Maltez first floated the tiered-rate structure as a way to give Reading’s citizens and business owners more power to rein in annual water and sewer bills through conservation. He also argued the fee structure, which assesses a more expensive base water and sewer rate for higher volume users, is a way to protect small families and senior residents from dramatic year-over-year billing swings.
“The idea is to create tiers and it’s really up to the board how many tiers we have,” explained the town manager during the Select Board’s March 7 meeting. “The lowest tiers would capture people living alone, seniors, and smaller users. The middle tier captures average residential users, while the higher tiers capture large residential users and commercial users.”
“I recognize this is a big shift from what we do today and I want to give the board as much time as possible to digest this,” added Maltez, who currently plans on asking the board to take a final vote on whether to adopt the new rate structure in May.
Per the current timeline, if the Select Board was to adopt the new fee structure, the changes would go into effect in
September.
Based on Maltez’s preliminary recommendation for a four-tiered billing system, nearly 97 percent of residential ratepayers can expect their quarterly water and sewer bills to decrease in FY’24.
By contrast majority of commercial enterprises will see both their water and sewer bills increase under the change, but the steepest rate hikes will be borne by large businesses, such as the entities that own shopping plazas along Walkers’ Brook Drive.
Currently, Reading, which in 2006 began purchasing its water supply from the Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA), charges $10.86 per 100 cubic feet of water usage and $11.41 for every 100 cubic feet of waste sent down town sewers.
A cubic foot of water is equivalent to 7.48 gallons, meaning the base rate for water service and wastewater disposal is based upon 748 gallons. The MWRA and other water providers have estimated that each person in a typical three-person household with two adults and one child uses between 65 to 70 gallons of water per day - or roughly 2,300 to 2500 cubic feet per quarter.
Per Maltez’s recommendation, a Tier 1 water customer - or a person who uses roughly 500 cubic feet per quarter - would pay a base rate of $10.10. Next year, their quarterly bill would drop from $57.06 to $50.50 under the new system. Sewer rates, set at $10, would drop from $54.53 to $50.
Tier 2 customers - or households consuming 1,500 cubic feet per quarter - would pay a base water rate of $10.80. Next year, based on current projections, their quarterly bill would drop from $171.15 to $163. Tier 2 sewer rates, set at $10.50, would drop from $163 to $156.
A tier 3 customer - or a household consuming up to 2,500 cubic feet per quarter - would pay a base rate $11.70. Next year, based on current projections, their quarterly bills would drop from $251.02 to $244.90. Tier 3 sewer rates, set at $10.70, would drop from $238.92 to $230.90.
A tier 4 customer - or a household consuming 4,500 or more cubic feet of per quarter - would pay a base water rate $13. Next year, based on current projections, their quarterly bill would increase from $513.45 to $540. Tier 4 sewer rates, set at $12.00, would jump for the average large user from $488.70 to $503.
According to town officials, the typical large business in Reading uses roughly 10,000 cubic feet of water per quarter, while a “very large commercial user” uses up to 100,000 cubic feet per billing cycle. Rates for commercial entities would be the same as large residential users - or a $13 water rate and a $12 sewer rate. Businesses are expected to see their quarterly water and sewer costs climb by roughly 12 percent under the tiered model being explored.
Heading into tonight’s meeting, a majority of Select Board members have already voiced support for the proposed switch to a tiered billing system.
“The vast majority of residents will save, which is great,” said Select Board Chair Mark Dockser when the concept was introduced earlier this month.
“I’ve been hearing for years from residents upset about our high water and sewer rates. We’re the highest in the MWRA or near the top, so [I commend this proposal],” later said Select Board member Karen Herrick. “Most other communities have made this move and it will benefit the community.”
Though fully supportive of the concept, Select Board member Chris Haley did ask Maltez at the last meeting to consider giving more of a break to local businesses.
“For me, if you use more water, you should pay more. But when I see [businesses being asked to shoulder a 12 percent increase], that’s way more than I expected,” said Select Board member Chris Haley, who did offer some constructive feedback for the town manager to consider.
