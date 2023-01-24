READING – With his first year performance eliciting glowing reviews from Town Hall workers and his five immediate supervisors, the Select Board tonight may convene an executive session to consider potential amendments to Town Manager Fidel Maltez’s contract.
According to the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled Select Board meeting in Town Hall, the elected officials could convene a closed door session at around 8:30 p.m. to “conduct contract negotiations with [the town manager].”
The tentative contract talks have been penciled into the meeting agenda to follow directly after Maltez’s first-ever job review in the Town of Reading. And based upon initial summaries from that “360-degree” evaluation - which included feedback from seven town employees selected by Maltez’s Select Board supervisors - the town manager has proven quite adept at bringing people together and supporting the needs of various departments.
“Since Fidel has been Town Manager, he has been exceptional in his efforts to earn the trust of staff and the community,” wrote on colleague who was able to anonymously evaluate the town CEO’s performance. “Fidel has an open engaging style, and he takes the time to get to know all employees.”
“When Fidel talks to people it is evident that he is listening and engaged in the conversation. Fidel, routinely reaches out to see how things are going. He has been consistently supportive of the department heads and is always willing to listen to the department head,” the town worker, listed as “employee 1”, added.
Maltez was also credited by Town Hall staff and managers for has commitment to infrastructure projects, his strong support of the school department, and for his ability to involve citizens in conversations around a new senior center.
“Fidel attends every event to engage with the community and learn about their concerns. On the staff side, he has shown himself to be flexible and open-minded, which goes a long way in building staff trust. My working relationship with him is going exceptionally well. He listens when I have concerns about issues and considers my thoughts when making decisions,” wrote another anonymous evaluator, who is identified by town officials as “employee 4”.
Starting his second year as Reading’s top manager, Maltez’s original contract will keep the town manager in town until Feb. 13, 2025 - though that term could presumably be extended during a fresh round of negotiations.
The town manager’s original job offer did not include any performance-based compensation milestones. Instead, the initial contract accord included an automatic 2 percent pay hike upon the start of his second year, which would bring his total salary to $188,700 for the 2023 calendar year.
His salary is also set to increase by 2 percent to $192,474 in Feb. of 2024, according to his contract.
Maltez also receives a number of other employee perks and benefits, including an annual $4,800 vehicle allowance and a yearly contribution to a deferred compensation plan.
