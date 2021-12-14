READING – The Reading School Committee at their most recent meeting endorsed the “Comfort Dog” program for the Reading Schools. The dogs will be under the direction of School Resource Officers Matthew Vatcher and Brian Lewis and will be accompanying them in the schools and in the community.
A contingent of Police officers led by Police Chief David Clark, Deputy Chief Christine Amendola and Lt. Detective Richard Abate, the school resource officers, and the Director of the Reading Coalition for Prevention and Support Erica McNamara participated in the presentation and answered questions from the school committee.
According to Chief Clark, the two English Labs will accompany the resource officers and live with them and their families and will be useful in reducing any anxiety between the police and the public. The animals will also help limit stress in a variety of situations and will offer comfort to local residents in crisis and other situations. He said these dogs will become part of the Reading community and will arrive in the spring after their training and Comfort Dog certification is completed. In addition they hope to hold a contest through which local school children will name the dogs.
Two police cruisers will be specially outfitted for the dogs including heating and cooling while they are left in the police vehicles.
The program proposal received the enthusiastic support of the school committee members present (Shawn Brandt was participating through a telephone link) and also from the school administration as well as the principals of all the Reading schools.
In other business the committee heard a presentation on school participation in the Reading Green Communities program by Town Manager Bob LeLacheur and Community Development Director Julie Mercier and by phone link with Director of Facilities Joe Huggins. A final vote on that program is expected at the next meeting.
The school committee also gave unanimous acceptance to the School Improvement Plan presented in video form by the school principals, six of whom were present at the session
The committee held a “brainstorming” session on strategy for subcommittee creation with roles and responsibilities and on the establishment of a policy to review policies of the committee, both of which will be discussed at a future meeting.
Lt. TJ McGrath Charitable Foundation
The schools accepted two donations from the 2nd Lt. TJ McGrath Foundation, one in the amount of $2,500 to the RMHS “Impressions” magazine which is currently named “New Currency” and an additional $2,500 for the RMHS Letters for Soldiers Club to mail letters and care packages to soldiers currently serving in the U.S. military.
The donation was made by Reading residents Dan McGrath (RMHS ’94) and his wife, Danielle McGrath (RMHS ’92) in memory of 2nd Lt. TJ McGrath (RMHS ’91). He was a West Point Dean’s List graduate in 1995 and was Airborne, Air Assault and Ranger qualified and was a platoon leader, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood , Texas and died in an accident at Fort Hood in 1996 while on active duty.
While at RMHS he had been an active member of the literary magazine and as a soldier he loved getting mail from home reports Dan McGrath, the parent of two current students in the Reading schools. In making the donation McGrath thanked the committee for allowing them to perpetuate TJ’s memory through these donations.
