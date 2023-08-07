By CAILTIN DEE
READING- The 24th Annual Vehicle Day will be held in the Reading Public Library parking lot on August 8.
Vehicle Day will give onlookers the opportunity to “visit cool cars, tough trucks, and excellent emergency vehicles,”.
The event is part of the library’s “Find Your Voice” initiative and will take place rain or shine.
LED Mini Golf Event
The Reading Public Library will offer locals the opportunity to practice their swing at their August 10 LED Mini Golf Event. All ages are welcome at the event set to take place in Community Room A & B. Registration is not required and participants will have access to the 18-hole LED mini golf course funded by the Friends of the Reading Public Library.
A beer garden will take place on the Reading Town Common on August 12. There will be live musical performances, and local breweries will be in attendance. The event will run from 2-8 p.m. and children’s activities and lawn games will be offered as well as an antique and sports car exhibit. There will also be food and beverages from local businesses such as Pamplemousse, Empower, Pizza World, Swissbakers, and Fat Larry’s.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
August 7
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall
August 8
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
August 9
Community Health Needs Planning Committee, 12 p.m., via Zoom
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., via Zoom
August 10
School Committee, 7 p.m., Memorial High School
August 14
Public Hearing-Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., via Zoom
