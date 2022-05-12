READING – With Mark Dockser the lone dissenting vote, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) voted 6-1 Wednesday night in favor of giving the Reading school system $2 million for a new literacy curriculum.
Normally a lopsided win is a reason to cheer, but it was a victory that School Superintendent Dr. Tom Milaschewski and his staff won’t be celebrating just yet. That’s because the vote is only a recommendation to the Select Board. And the board is chaired by Dockser.
In a 4½-hour meeting at the Reading Public Library, RAAC once again debated how to spend the town’s $7.25 million piece of the ARPA pie. The focus Wednesday was on the school department’s request for $2 million to replace its literacy curriculum with a new program, the American Reading Company (ARC) Core. That discussion lasted two hours, after which RAAC heard a request for $900,000 from Elder Services, and approved $650,000 in ARPA funds to lower the water rates.
But schools took center stage.
Like the other six members of RAAC in attendance, Dockser approved of the new curriculum and the need to help Reading students severely affected by the health pandemic. But when Milaschewski appeared before the committee in March he said he needed money quickly in order meet the requirements of a $195,000 DESE Literacy Grant. That meant he needed to have the books in hand by June 30. He just wasn’t sure how much they’d cost.
Dockser believed the schools had a time-sensitive request and would be asking for $433,570 for the first year of the new curriculum. But when Milaschewski stood before the committee and asked for $2 million to fund the first four years, Dockser wasn’t pleased.
“I think we as a group had an expectation that we’d see a one-year activity, more similar to what you talked about with the $433,000 and that it would take place in a short time frame,” said Dockser. “I think that was the expectation and I can tell you from a Select Board point of view that was certainly the expectation also. In asking for everything all at once, it’s great to see it but it doesn’t give us the opportunity to think about in the context of other potential priorities.
“I don’t doubt that is a great and important thing we need to do. We all know that we have a lot of those and we need to go through and figure out what can happen. One of the things I hope we can do is look through this a little bit and figure out what are some other potential funding sources … I have a feeling that we’re very rushed and we’re being forced into a position that is not appropriate for a large expenditure.”
But Dockser’s plea to pump the breaks on $2 million didn’t sit well with other members of RAAC and awkwardly pitted the chairs of the two most powerful boards in town, Dockser and School Committee Chair Tom Wise, in a friendly but spirited discussion about the money, Covid, and town priorities.
“I think you sort of spoke for this board out of turn to a degree in the way that you said what you said,” said Wise, seated next to Dockser. “Where we collectively as a board were expecting only one thing. That’s not necessarily true. It might have been what you were expecting but I don’t think that’s what we as a collective were expecting. In fact, back in April when Dr. Milaschewski came and talked to the School Committee we actually talked about looking at this as a full picture.”
Milaschewski explained his reasoning in asking for four years of funding.
“I have a hard time as a superintendent, saying to the staff, saying to families, we have funding for a curriculum for one year, two years, and then trust me. I’m going to find some other funding sources and piece this together. The drawback of not having it all up front is that we’ve rolled out a curriculum in one year, grades k-5, and we have no funding for the digital licenses moving forward, no funding to replace books moving forward, and no funding for the ongoing PD (professional development) for our principals and teachers that’s going to move the needle. That’s the drawback.
“I have a hard time thinking about moving forward with the curriculum process if we don’t have a commitment that we’re going to live this out in full. I wish it were simpler to be able to come and say we just need the $433,000 but I’m not sure that gives me enough confidence for me to stand in front of our staff, our families, and our students and say that we’re going to be able to roll this out the way we need to.”
The $2 million ask from schools had plenty of support.
“This is the perfect example of what ARPA should be spent for,” said School Committee member Carla Nazzaro.
“If $2 million is their only ask, I have no problem with it,” said RAAC member Andrew Grimes. “I think this is totally appropriate.”
The committee first voted on Dockser’s motion to give the schools $433,570. That failed with only Dockser in support. Then the committee voted on giving the schools the full $2 million. That passed, 6-1, with only Dockser opposed.
So, the recommendation goes to the Select Board next Tuesday. Dockser is on record as opposed to the full $2 million, while Select Board and RAAC member Chris Haley was one of the six votes in support of $2 million. Board member Karen Herrick was in attendance and while supporting the new curriculum she said she was “having a hard time with a four-year ask at this point.” If Wednesday’s comments hold, the school’s request for $2 million is down, 2-1, with Select Board members Carlo Bacci and Jackie McCarthy getting their opportunity to vote Tuesday.
The board could change the figure to Dockser’s motion of $433,570 and leave it at that. Or the board could approve $433,570 and decide at a later date to give schools the $2 million they need for the full four years.
Following the school discussion, Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios detailed Elder Services request for $900,000 in ARPA funds. It started with $300,000 for a feasibility study for a new Senior/Community Center. There were six other requests and RAAC members asked for more specifics on each. The Elder Services request with more details will appear on the May 24 meeting agenda.
The final presentation of the night belonged to Town Manager Fidel Maltez and dealt with water and sewer rates. Following up his discussion with the Select Board in April, Maltez presented a plan to use $650,000 in ARPA funds and $650,000 in water reserves to limit the increase in the FY23 water and sewer rates to 2.2 percent. RAAC voted 7-0 in support of the idea. With the Select Board already on board, the May 17 board meeting should set the rates with little debate.
For those unfamiliar, ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program totaling $1.9 trillion that was signed into law a year ago. It is designed to help states and local governments recover from the health pandemic. Reading’s slice of the pie was roughly $7.6 million. That figure dropped to $7.25 million when the Select Board authorized former Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to use approximately $250,000 to buy Covid test kits and masks last year.
That money can’t be spent just anywhere. It must be spent on one-time expenses related to Covid-19. There are many opinions on where the money should be spent, and this is where RAAC comes in. RAAC serves as an advisory committee to the Reading Select Board. Only the Select Board can actually spend the money.
