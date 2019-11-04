READING – Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) is upgrading its Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Rebate Program. The purpose of this program is to encourage the use and awareness of plug-in EV’s by providing incentives for EV charging. RMLD recognizes that EV’s have the potential to offer significant environmental benefits, reduce fuel costs for EV owners, and help keep RMLD’s rates competitive for all customers.
This program offers residential customers up to $750 towards the purchase of a home EV charger. The chargers that qualify for this rebate are Level 2, 13 amp or greater, Network Enabled, and must be installed at the customers residence within RMLD’s service territory. In exchange for receiving the rebate, the customer will sign up for RMLD’s Residential Time-of-Use (TOU) Rate and agree to provide or authorize their EV charging data be provided to the RMLD. TOU rates are designed to empower customers to shift electric usage from on-peak to off-peak hours for a reduced rate. Off-peak hours represent 79% of the week and include all hours except M-F 12pm-7pm. Visit https://www.rmld.com/my-residence/pages/save-money-time-use-rate for more information on the TOU rate.
Over the next several years, EV use and charging has the potential to bring about significant benefits and changes to our community and RMLD’s distribution system. This collaborative program is designed to offer an incentive to people charging EV’s and provide RMLD with data for analyzing and managing the growth of EV related load. By studying this information, the RMLD seeks to avoid adverse economic impacts during New England peak pricing events, prevent overloading and damage to RMLD’s distribution equipment (transformer and circuit capacity), while capturing the benefits that increasing EV usage offers.
This program is funded through RMLD’s existing Energy Conservation budget, which funds all energy efficiency and rebate programs. For more information about this program, please visit http://www.rmld.com/electric-vehicle-rebate-programs.
