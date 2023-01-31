READING - Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios will end her near 40-year career as a public servant today after spending the past few months helping Town Hall veteran Matt Kraunelis with his transition into an expanded leadership post.
As previously announced by Town Manager Fidel Maltez in November, Delios will retire as Town Hall’s technical second-in-command after spending the final 14-years of her career in Reading.
Directly supervising at least 35 people who work in Town Hall’s planning, economic development, conservation, elder services, recreation, and building departments, Delios is responsible for most customer-service oriented branches of Town Hall. Originally hired in 2009 as Reading’s Town Planner, she has also been intimately involved with various community development and zoning initiatives over the years.
An Arlington native, the assistant town manager has an MBA from Boston University and spent much of her early career as a planner in Peabody and administrator services director for the Town of Saugus. She also worked early in her career for the MBTA and for town governments in Everett, Lynn, and Somerville.
Delios has also enjoyed a successful side gig helping her family run Kane’s Donuts, a wildly successful family business that was started in Saugus in 1955.
According to the Town Hall manager, she hopes to spend her retirement years enjoying various hobbies like gardening, cooking, jewelry making, and photography.
Delios’ successor, who first came to Reading in 2015, is taking on an expanded leadership role that includes his current duties as Reading’s director of administrative services.
Kraunelis starting tomorrow will take on Delios’ full slate of responsibilities while also handling oversight of Reading’s Select Board and Finance Committee office managers, the town’s legal and human resources departments, and the technology and operations departments.
A lawyer by trade, Kraunelis came to Reading in May of 2015. Prior to coming to Reading, Kraunelis worked as deputy chief of staff at the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, as chief of staff to the mayor of City of Methuen, and as assistant general counsel for the Mass. Department of Mental Health.
