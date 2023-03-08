READING - Raging inflationary trends in the public construction sector recently torched the town’s original $1.5 million budget for phase one of the much-hyped the Birch Meadow Park improvement plan.
During a meeting in Town Hall last night, Town Manager Fidel Maltez advised the Select Board that it will cost nearly twice as much as initially forecast to move ahead with park upgrades. As a result, Maltez plans to ask Town Meeting next April to appropriate as much as $1.4 million in additional funding to move ahead with the work.
A final recommendation on next steps will be made to the Select Board later this month.
The town manager, who first appraised the Select Board of the high bidding results in a March 2 memo, had anticipated potential budgetary problems thanks to advance warnings given over the summer by project manager Activitas. Given those concerns, town officials sought separate bids for the planned parking lot and lighting improvements by Birch Meadow Drive and the proposed construction of a new restroom and storage facility on the premises.
“If you recall, we heard from the architect that with inflation and everything happening with the economy, the $1.5 million estimate given to [Reading’s ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC)] was likely going to be blown out. Unfortunately, the architect was correct,” Maltez told the elected officials on Tuesday night.
Planning to solicit feedback from the Recreation Committee over the next few weeks, town officials may ask Town Meeting next April to cover the original scope of the project by allocating another $1.38 million towards the undertaking.
A second option, requiring a supplemental appropriation of around $450,000, would involve moving ahead with the reconfiguration of the Imagination Station parking lot across from Coolidge Middle School, the installation of lighting along a new “spine” walking trail, and the construction of a lacrosse field area practice wall.
A third option, which would not require extra money, would involve moving ahead with just the construction of a new gazebo that will contain two restrooms, some storage space, and an attached outdoor pavilion. That new building and picnic area, now priced at $936,485, would be erected between the high school’s Turf II athletic area and Morton Field.
News that the total budget for the phase one improvements now totals some $2.9 million comes just weeks after the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) issued a minor site plan approval permit for the project.
During those deliberations, CPDC members questioned whether the town would ever move ahead with future stages of the three-phased park improvement plan. In response, Maltez confirmed $2.5 million is budgeted for FY’25 within Reading’s long-term capital plan. However, given the latest budget projections for the opening salvo of park improvements, it’s unclear whether that line-item is anywhere close to the figure that will be needed to complete phase two.
Last night, Maltez reminded the Select Board that when Recreation Administrator Genevieve Fiorente and other project proponents first began lobbying RAAC for phase one funding last spring, some acknowledged initial project estimates ranged as high as $1.7 million. Ultimately, RAAC and the Select Board voted to slate $1.5 million of Reading’s $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards the project.
Select Board member Chris Haley, who served on RAAC, later challenged Maltez to explain how the original budget forecasts turned up so off-base. In response, the town manager suggested that few could have predicted the current market dynamics.
“How could we be this way off? It just seems like something that should never happen, even with inflation,” said Haley.
“We certainly did not expect it to be this high,” the town manager admitted. “These numbers are insane, and we were also blown away [by the bids that came in].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.