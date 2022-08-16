READING – The opening of the rebuilt Reading Memorial High School football field and track has been pushed back three weeks to September 22 due to issues surrounding the completion of the track.
In making the announcement to the School Committee at the committee meeting of August 11, Supt. of Schools Tom Milaschewski said he was assured that the Sept. 22, date was realistic and no further delays are anticipated. He added that they were informed of the problem late last week and the delay was “totally unexpected”.
The superintendent told the committee they realize the extended closing of the stadium/track facility causes problems for the school athletic department, town groups, recreation programs and the public’s use of the facility which they are attempting to mitigate. He added they are planning to proceed with the first home football game against Danvers on Friday, Sept. 23 and are trying to find an alternative site for a soccer game which was scheduled for Sept. 12.
According to Milaschewski the subcontractor for the track surface, Cape and Islands Company, has supply issues involving the material for the surface of the track as well as shortage of labor for the track project which was supposed to be completed by the end of this month. Other aspects of the project are on time and on budget according to the general contractor and they realize this is a major inconvenience, Milaschewski said.
In a related development, School Committee member Chuck Robinson announced that the track naming committee will hold a public meeting on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Reading Public Library to provide a summary of the proposal to name the track after legendary former track coach, teacher and School Committee member Hal Croft and will accept public input on the naming proposal at that meeting. The meeting will end with a vote on a recommendation to the School Committee on the proposed naming of the track.
The School Committee is scheduled to act on the matter at their meeting at 7 p.m. in the RMHS library on August 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.